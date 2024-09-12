Charge Dismissed In Jail Death Due To Witness Problems, Speedy Trial Issues

The state has dismissed a murder charge against Steven Harvey due to speedy trial issues and the lack of witnesses.

Authorities said on April 7, 2019, Michael Huber was attacked by Harvey in their cell at the county jail. The victim was hospitalized from April 7, 2019, to Sept. 29, 2019, at which time he died.

Harvey was not charged until Nov. 10, 2020, and he was not arraigned until last fall. He has been in the state prison system serving a three-year sentence.

Prosecutor Paul Moyle said the long duration of the case was an issue as well as the witness problem.