Charge Dismissed In Jail Death Due To Witness Problems, Speedy Trial Issues

  • Thursday, September 12, 2024
The state has dismissed a murder charge against Steven Harvey due to speedy trial issues and the lack of witnesses.
 
Authorities said on April 7, 2019, Michael Huber was attacked by Harvey in their cell at the county jail. The victim was hospitalized from April 7, 2019, to Sept. 29, 2019, at which time he died.   
 
Harvey was not charged until Nov. 10, 2020, and he was not arraigned until last fall. He has been in the state prison system serving a three-year sentence.
 
Prosecutor Paul Moyle said the long duration of the case was an issue as well as the witness problem.
He said several state witnesses cannot be found despite repeated attempts by DA's Office investigators to locate them.  One witness who was no longer in the state refused to communicate.  The one witness who could be reached materially changed his story, it was stated. 
 
Also, the lead detective died.
 
Chattanooga Red Shift companies tackled a fire in East Chattanooga Thursday afternoon. Fire units were dispatched at 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Sapulpa Street. Firefighters rescued two dogs ... more

Bradley County Schools, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, and the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security are aware of recent threats circulating on social media platforms, including TikTok ... more

The state has dismissed a murder charge against Steven Harvey due to speedy trial issues and the lack of witnesses. Authorities said on April 7, 2019, Michael Huber was attacked by Harvey ... more

