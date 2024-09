Chattanooga Red Shift companies tackled a fire in East Chattanooga Thursday afternoon.

Fire units were dispatched at 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Sapulpa Street. Firefighters rescued two dogs from the residence and had a good knockdown on the fire.

No one was home at the time of the incident and the cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Cleveland firefighters assisted Chattanooga Fire on the scene as part of the mutual aid assistance received due to the Big Ridge fire response.