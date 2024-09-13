UAW Top Officials To Lead Rally At Chattanooga Volkswagen Ahead Of Contract Talks

United Auto Workers top officials are set to be in Chattanooga on Sunday to lead a rally just ahead of new contract talks.

Officials said, "UAW President Shawn Fain, UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, and UAW Region 8 Director Tim Smith will rally in Chattanooga with hundreds of Volkswagen workers as contract negotiations covering more than 4,000 UAW members get underway.

"The workers are demanding a first agreement that raises standards and includes wages, benefits, and protections on par with those secured by autoworkers in unionized plants."

Chattanooga Volkswagen employees voted in may to join the UAW.