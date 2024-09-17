Latest Headlines

Dalton Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of A Woman

  • Tuesday, September 17, 2024

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a Dalton woman who was found unresponsive in her home Tuesday.

While foul play is not necessarily suspected, it has also not yet been ruled out by investigators. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene to assist with the investigation. 

The Dalton Fire Department and Hamilton EMS were dispatched to 1608 Rio Vista Drive shortly before noon to a report of a woman who was unresponsive. The call was made by a friend of the resident. When medical personnel arrived, they asked for police to also be sent to the home due to the suspicious nature of the call. The Dalton Police Department responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had been found unresponsive in her bedroom.

The woman was taken to a regional hospital by EMS. She died at the hospital later Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, her cause of death is undetermined, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-280. 

 

