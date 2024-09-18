Latest Headlines

Detective Was Able To Track Path Gang Members Allegedly Took To Southside Murder Scene

  Wednesday, September 18, 2024

A detective testified Wednesday that he was able to track the path four gang members took to a Southside murder by picking out landmarks in the background of their Facebook Live.

Zach Crawford said on the broadcast taped by a fellow officer he noticed a familiar church on Rossville Boulevard, then the C&C Auction building before the silver Nissan Rogue turned onto 38th Street headed toward rival Bloods territory.

Detective Crawford said the vehicle was caught on camera at the Bethlehem Center before it arrived at Nine Brothers convenience store at Central Avenue and shots began to ring out.

Tremaine Dillard and Tyqurerio Jazzkem Malone are currently being tried for first-degree murder in the courtroom of Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn.

The case of Montrell Franklin is on the docket for Nov. 6, and that of Eric Sims for next April 7.

The investigator said Dillard was driving and Franklin was in the front passenger seat. He said Malone and Sims were in the back. He said he could identify all four in the video, having had "encounters" with them previously.

The state says a barrage of shots were fired toward the front of Nine Brothers from the Rogue with one rifle bullet entering the abdomen of 31-year-old Robert Dowdy. It severed an artery and he died in about an hour.

Brandon Rakestraw was also seriously injured.

One shot hit the storefront, another landed toward the back of a car on the lot, and another shattered the windshield of an employee's vehicle.

A large number of 9mm handgun spent shell casings and Remington 223 rifle shell casings were found up and down 38th Street and near the store lot.

Detective Crawford said one of the gang members in the back seat was displaying an AR-15 in the video.

Police quickly learned that the Rogue belonged to Tierra Gibbens. Ms. Gibbens testified that she had loaned it out to Franklin, who she referred to as "my brother."

Ms. Gibbens said she texted him about returning it. When he did, she started for her sister's house when suddenly her vehicle was surrounded by police.

Still in the vehicle were multiple spent cartridge casings from the handgun and the rifle, matching what was found at the scene.

County Mayor Wamp Gives Vision For New Elementary Campus In Hixson
County Mayor Wamp Gives Vision For New Elementary Campus In Hixson
Rhea County Commission Tables Our Fathers House, Reed Elected Chairman For 8th Term
Dream Come True: Harding Wins Tennessee Women’s Mid-Amateur
Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Ready To Re-Visit Oklahoma
Susan Miller Leading Tennessee Women’s Senior Amateur
Whitfield Ties for 6th In Impressive First Collegiate Showing For MTSU
DAR Promotes Constitution Week Sept. 17-23
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What Is Beauty?
Jerry Summers: 2 Olivia Winners
Doug Daugherty: Foresight, Trends, And Details
World War II Veteran, Longtime Funeral Home Employee Turns 100
Kennedy Taylor Makes Fulltime Music Career Debut On The Walnut Street Bridge
Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Had His Own Musical Career
The Wallflowers Bring An Outstanding Show To Chattanooga
Shifrin, Miro Quartet And Chien To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
Walker Road Trio Is In Concert At North River Civic Center Friday
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
Erlanger 1st In Chattanooga To Implant The World’s First Neuromodulation Device To Treat Symptoms Of Heart Failure
John Shearer: Finding Treasures In Parents’ Attic And Home
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
Vance Clayton Hodges
George A. Hixson
June Sexton Payne
