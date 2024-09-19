Latest Headlines

  Thursday, September 19, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
BEAN, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, JADARYL JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CAGLE, AMBER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/12/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CALHOUN, CHANDLER LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COONROD, GINA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1980
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVENPORT, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GOTHARD, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
GUY, DARIUS D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/01/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
HOANG, LOI DAI
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/28/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
JACKSON, ISAIAH TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, QUINTARIUS S
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/01/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INST
KNOX, TIONNA DESHON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, NELSON LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TILLIS, SHARON L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/12/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELLS, PRINCESS SHANIYA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)




