Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BEAN, JENNIFER LEE

1814 YAPAHANKA RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, JADARYL JAMAL

805 FOREST DALE LN, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



BENN, SCOTT TERRILL

4033 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON

9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

6128 VANCE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BYRD, DEMARION T

2003 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BYRD, WILLIE LEE

2003 WINDSOR ST APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374064246

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAGLE, AMBER

1277 TOWNE HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CALHOUN, CHANDLER LOGAN

1828 TWIN BROOK DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COONROD, GINA

824 SYLVON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVENPORT, MICHAEL JEROME

704 W HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DURAH, MARTEZ DESEAN

3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD

266 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FRAZIER, RONALD JERRY

5002 WITHWORTH ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GOTHARD, WILLIAM EDWARD

10677 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISEY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

INDECENT EXPOSURE



GUY, DARIUS D

8059 ZOE DR OOLTEWAH, 373636495

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

2372 MILNE ST Chattanooga, 374064148

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ROBBERY

ROBBERY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HICKENS, GILLIAN ELIZABETH

5500 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HOANG, LOI DAI

106 FAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310



JACKSON, ISAIAH TOMAS

1213 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE

3807 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, ORLANDO LEE

727E 11TH HOMELESS KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JONES, QUINTARIUS S

1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 3L CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY

4908 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INST



KNOX, TIONNA DESHON

314 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374114830

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

5824 MOODY SAWYER RD, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LANSDEN, JAVIER DION

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045606

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCFARLAND, QUINODA ANTONIA

201 EADS ST PO BOX 514 CHATTANOOGA, 374124084

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOORE, NELSON LEE

457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041524

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON

1209 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED



RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE

1695 FINALET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN

3004 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TILLIS, SHARON L

2475 15TH AVE, APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN

1203 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA

2600 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WELLS, PRINCESS SHANIYA

2300 WILSON ST APT 3L CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



