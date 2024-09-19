Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BEAN, JENNIFER LEE
1814 YAPAHANKA RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, JADARYL JAMAL
805 FOREST DALE LN, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
BENN, SCOTT TERRILL
4033 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
6128 VANCE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BYRD, DEMARION T
2003 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BYRD, WILLIE LEE
2003 WINDSOR ST APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374064246
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAGLE, AMBER
1277 TOWNE HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CALHOUN, CHANDLER LOGAN
1828 TWIN BROOK DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COONROD, GINA
824 SYLVON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVENPORT, MICHAEL JEROME
704 W HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DURAH, MARTEZ DESEAN
3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD
266 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FRAZIER, RONALD JERRY
5002 WITHWORTH ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOTHARD, WILLIAM EDWARD
10677 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISEY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
INDECENT EXPOSURE
GUY, DARIUS D
8059 ZOE DR OOLTEWAH, 373636495
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
2372 MILNE ST Chattanooga, 374064148
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY
ROBBERY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKENS, GILLIAN ELIZABETH
5500 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HOANG, LOI DAI
106 FAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
JACKSON, ISAIAH TOMAS
1213 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE
3807 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ORLANDO LEE
727E 11TH HOMELESS KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JONES, QUINTARIUS S
1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 3L CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY
4908 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INST
KNOX, TIONNA DESHON
314 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374114830
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
5824 MOODY SAWYER RD, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LANSDEN, JAVIER DION
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045606
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCFARLAND, QUINODA ANTONIA
201 EADS ST PO BOX 514 CHATTANOOGA, 374124084
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, NELSON LEE
457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041524
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON
1209 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED
RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
1695 FINALET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN
3004 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TILLIS, SHARON L
2475 15TH AVE, APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN
1203 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA
2600 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELLS, PRINCESS SHANIYA
2300 WILSON ST APT 3L CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
Here are the mug shots:
|BEAN, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, JADARYL JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CAGLE, AMBER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/12/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CALHOUN, CHANDLER LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COONROD, GINA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVENPORT, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GOTHARD, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GUY, DARIUS D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/01/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|HOANG, LOI DAI
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/28/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
|
|JACKSON, ISAIAH TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, QUINTARIUS S
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/01/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INST
|
|KNOX, TIONNA DESHON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MOORE, NELSON LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TILLIS, SHARON L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/12/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WELLS, PRINCESS SHANIYA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|