Authorities Investigating Shooting In Rossville Friday Night

Walker County dispatch was alerted around 10 p.m. on Friday to multiple shots being discharged in the area of Happy Valley Road and Tranquility Drive, Rossville.





Upon arrival, deputies discovered that multiple gun shots were fired from a moving vehicle in the direction of Tranquility Drive, where vehicles were parked. One vehicle sustained three bullet holes. No one was injured.





The investigation revealed that two people became engaged in a verbal argument while attending the high school football game at Ridgeland High School.Both people left the school property before the shooting occurred across the street on Tranquility Drive. The owner of the damaged vehicle was not involved in the argument.





Detectives have interviewed the potential victim and the investigation is continuing.



