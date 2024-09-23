Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/06/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS ANDERSON, FREDRICK LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/23/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURT, TAMITHA STARR

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/04/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSS. OF FIREARM

RESISTING ARREST

POSS. HANDGUN UNDER INFLUENCE

DUI

VIOL. ORDER OF PROTECTION FLORIO, ANTHONY T

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/06/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING (46/30)

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21 GALVAN, TONY

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 10/16/1954

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION GIFFORD, SANDRA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/03/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HALE, JACOB SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING (89/55)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HERNANDEZ, JOSE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/09/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/26/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9ATTEMPTEDDRUGS GENERAL CAT JESUS, JOSE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/01/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KIRK, CAITLIN MIRANDA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

MISUSE OF 911 MACNICOLL, NOAH TYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/24/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT MCDONALD, ISAIAH CRIDER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/06/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING MCKINNEY, MICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/15/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE NORMAN, LARRY GENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/15/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOLTERS, EMELYNN GABRIELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

