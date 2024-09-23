Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/06/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|ANDERSON, FREDRICK LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/23/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURT, TAMITHA STARR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/04/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSS. OF FIREARM
- RESISTING ARREST
- POSS. HANDGUN UNDER INFLUENCE
- DUI
- VIOL. ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|FLORIO, ANTHONY T
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/06/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING (46/30)
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
|
|GALVAN, TONY
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 10/16/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|GIFFORD, SANDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HALE, JACOB SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING (89/55)
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HERNANDEZ, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/09/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
|
|HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/26/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9ATTEMPTEDDRUGS GENERAL CAT
|
|JESUS, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/01/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KIRK, CAITLIN MIRANDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MACNICOLL, NOAH TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/24/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCDONALD, ISAIAH CRIDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCKINNEY, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/15/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|NORMAN, LARRY GENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/15/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOLTERS, EMELYNN GABRIELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2024
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|