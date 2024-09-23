Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, September 23, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER 
18754 HIGHWAY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ANDERSON, FREDRICK LEWIS 
2001 S.

LYERLY STREET APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURT, TAMITHA STARR 
10823 HATCHER CREST DR SODDY DASIY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE 
1814 WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CLARK, CRYSTAL LASHAY 
2006 SOUTH LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES 
306 PEACHMOON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSS. OF FIREARM
RESISTING ARREST
POSS. HANDGUN UNDER INFLUENCE
DUI
VIOL. ORDER OF PROTECTION

FLORIO, ANTHONY T 
6507 LAKE MEADOWS DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING (46/30)
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

GALVAN, TONY 
1340 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

GIFFORD, SANDRA NICOLE 
5584 JEWEL ROAD APT 120 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GOFF, LINDA YONNA 
109 E EUCLID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154723 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE 
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLETWAH, 37360 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

HALE, JACOB SCOTT 
209 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (89/55)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HERNANDEZ, JOSE 
UNKNOWN RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON 
2606 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9ATTEMPTEDDRUGS GENERAL CAT

JESUS, JOSE LUIS 
64 SUNTRUST DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KIRK, CAITLIN MIRANDA 
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
MISUSE OF 911

MACNICOLL, NOAH TYLER 
2418 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT

MCDONALD, ISAIAH CRIDER 
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING

MCKINNEY, MICHAEL LEE 
5425 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE 
2830 RA GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

MUNGER, ALEXANDER JAMES 
8453 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE 
3504 E CREST DR APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374064421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

NORMAN, LARRY GENE 
193 JOSEPH LN EVANSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POLK, KISHELL DENISE 
1812 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

WATT, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES 
2603 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOLTERS, EMELYNN GABRIELLE 
966 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052636 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

