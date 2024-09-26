Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON, ROMELLO MELIK DEVANTE
4169 TALLEY AVE MACON, 31206
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE
1711 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044309
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROCK, BARBARA THARPE
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT 32 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374153421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONNER, ALISHA BROOK
2109 ALLISON AVE HOMELESS MARYVILLE, 378043082
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ESPINOSA SANCHEZ, JUAN MANUEL
120 N MOORE RD #A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FERRER, JACOB KEVIN
3220 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE
7326 STERLING RD HIXSON, 373433939
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER
HOMELESS GREENVILLE, 29607
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS
3925 PATTERSON LN CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
JENKINS, CORNELIUS LEE
720 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112202
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, FRANKLIN SANTONIO
1612 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KILGORE, SAMUEL ADAM
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM
9627 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN
4908 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112501
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
LAY, BRANDON MIKEL
1000 EMMETT AVE NW APT C CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
703 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN
1174 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MALINCHAK, JAMES BERTRAM
2801 CHAPAL BAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGILL, JENNIFER LYNN
445 LIVE OAK RD RINGGOLD, 30734
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCGRAW, PAUL ED
DAVID HOMES SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MIDDLEBROOKS, DEDRRICK LEEJUAN
2305 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044622
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OLDHAM, JAKE MIKEL
10456 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OTTO, CHELSEA C
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
5312 BENNET RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SCOTT, BRIDGET RENEE
1625 NO POND VALLEY ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOTT, STEVE DERRICK
1428 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHELTON, MATTHEW RAY
1127 SUSEX ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DELIVERY OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG RESULTING IN THE DE
SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SIMPSON, JIMMY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURGLARY OF AN AUTOMOBILE
POSSESSION FENTANYL
DRUGS-PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, DEANDRE MARQUEZ
1098 NORTH HAWTHORNE ST APT. 8TH CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEWART, TERRY LAVON
4007 RETRO HUGHES RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMAS, AMANDA MARIE
4605 LAKE HAVEN DR Chattanooga, 374162206
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD NEGLECT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
THOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER
2117 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, ROMELLO MELIK DEVANTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/09/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/26/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROCK, BARBARA THARPE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, ALISHA BROOK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ESPINOSA SANCHEZ, JUAN MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|FERRER, JACOB KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|JENKINS, CORNELIUS LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, FRANKLIN SANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/14/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KILGORE, SAMUEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED; SUSPENDED OR REVO
|
|LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCGILL, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, DEDRRICK LEEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|OLDHAM, JAKE MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/26/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHELTON, MATTHEW RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DELIVERY OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG RESULTING IN THE DE
|
|SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SIMPSON, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/13/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, DEANDRE MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/19/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, TERRY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/26/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THOMAS, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- CHILD NEGLECT
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|THOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
|
|WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YORK, AVERY SPENCER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2024
Charge(s):
- THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV
|