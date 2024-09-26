Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, September 26, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON, ROMELLO MELIK DEVANTE 
4169 TALLEY AVE MACON, 31206 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BLAKE, JASON LEMONTE 
1711 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044309 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROCK, BARBARA THARPE 
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT 32 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BROCK, LANCE RICHARD 
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374153421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONNER, ALISHA BROOK 
2109 ALLISON AVE HOMELESS MARYVILLE, 378043082 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ESPINOSA SANCHEZ, JUAN MANUEL 
120 N MOORE RD #A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FERRER, JACOB KEVIN 
3220 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE 
7326 STERLING RD HIXSON, 373433939 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS GREENVILLE, 29607 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS 
3925 PATTERSON LN CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JENKINS, CORNELIUS LEE 
720 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112202 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, FRANKLIN SANTONIO 
1612 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KILGORE, SAMUEL ADAM 
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM 
9627 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN 
4908 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112501 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

LAY, BRANDON MIKEL 
1000 EMMETT AVE NW APT C CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL 
703 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN 
1174 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MALINCHAK, JAMES BERTRAM 
2801 CHAPAL BAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCGILL, JENNIFER LYNN 
445 LIVE OAK RD RINGGOLD, 30734 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCGRAW, PAUL ED 
DAVID HOMES SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MIDDLEBROOKS, DEDRRICK LEEJUAN 
2305 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044622 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OLDHAM, JAKE MIKEL 
10456 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OTTO, CHELSEA C 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY 
5312 BENNET RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN 
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

SCOTT, BRIDGET RENEE 
1625 NO POND VALLEY ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, STEVE DERRICK 
1428 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHELTON, MATTHEW RAY 
1127 SUSEX ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DELIVERY OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG RESULTING IN THE DE

SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SIMPSON, JIMMY DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON 
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURGLARY OF AN AUTOMOBILE
POSSESSION FENTANYL
DRUGS-PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, DEANDRE MARQUEZ 
1098 NORTH HAWTHORNE ST APT. 8TH CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STEWART, TERRY LAVON 
4007 RETRO HUGHES RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMAS, AMANDA MARIE 
4605 LAKE HAVEN DR Chattanooga, 374162206 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD NEGLECT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

THOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER 
2117 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER

WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

