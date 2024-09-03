Female Inmate Found Unresponsive At The Jail And Later Dies; Fentanyl Found Nearby

A female inmate was found unresponsive at the Hamilton County Detention Center on Saturday afternoon and later died. Suspected fentanyl was located nearby.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections deputies were alerted that an inmate in the Bravo Unit was unresponsive. The deputies also located a powder substance, that appeared to be suspected fentanyl, on the floor next to where the inmate had been found.



HCSO Corrections deputies immediately began life-saving measures and Hamilton County EMS was notified.CPR was performed until HCEMS arrived and transported the inmate to a local ICU, where they were stabilized but remained unresponsive and placed on life support.

As per standard protocol, family notifications were made.

On Monday, the inmate was taken off life support and pronounced deceased.

The deceased inmate, Rachel Johnson, was originally booked into the Hamilton County Jail on March 6 and was incarcerated due to a probation violation related to possession of narcotics.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services have been directed by Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp to turn this investigation over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for review.



Officials said, "The HCSO would like to extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of Rachel Johnson. Please know that our thoughts are with you during this difficult time."





Year to date, including this incident, there have been four in-custody deaths at the Hamilton County Jail. The first two deaths were overdoses, and the third was an apparent suicide by hanging. In 2023, there were two in-custody deaths at the Hamilton County Jail, one overdose and one inmate suicide.



