Red Bank Commission Increases City Manager's Salary, Rezones Lot On Dayton Boulevard

The Red Bank city commissioners approved amendments to the employment contract between Red Bank and city manager Martin Granum, and passed a resolution to increase his annual base salary from $110,000 to $130,000, retroactive to July 1. Mr. Granum began working for the city in September 2021 and since then he has not had a salary increase. With the new raise, his salary will match the amount that was budgeted for 2024-2025. Now he will also be eligible to receive cost of living raises when other city employees receive COLA increases.

The contract amendment that was approved separates out the salary so the entire contract will not have to be renegotiated every year and it removes some incidental requirements such as the requirement of having to live in Red Bank and includes, among other things, a plan to follow in the event that the city manager becomes incapacitated during the year.

A half-acre lot at 5011 Dayton Blvd. was rezoned from C-1 Commercial to C-3 Neighborhood Commercial that will allow a development of townhomes. The council did not follow the recommendation from the planning commission to add a condition to limit the number of townhouses to seven. Public Works Deputy Director Leslie Johnson recommended putting no conditions on the property so that if this project falls through, the land would be unencumbered for another development. The council members expressed regret that a large 70- year-old Dawn Redwood with a lifespan of 300 years is on the property and the development plans will require it to be removed. They believe the value of added affordable housing and the increase in property taxes and support of local businesses outweigh the value of requiring preservation of the tree.

Parks Manager Jeffrey Grabe received approval to apply for two grants, that if received would fund programing for senior citizens of Red Bank. The activities for seniors have previously been organized by “Seniors on the Go.” One of the grants that Mr. Grabe hopes to receive is the creative aging Tennessee III grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission for $5,000. The second grant would come from Arts Build Community Cultural Connections for $2.000. Neither grant would require a match from the city.

The council also approved purchasing a new on-premise server from RJ Yung Co. to replace the one currently in use that is past its expected service life. There will be a one-time cost of $16,258 and a monthly cost of $562.50.

Two citizens spoke on Tuesday night asking for the city to do something to reduce speeding in their neighborhoods. One speaker requested speed bumps be installed on Del Ray Avenue where an individual was hit by a truck recently. Another road prone to speeders is Signal View and the neighbors would like for the city to move the portable speed detection signs around to monitor their neighborhoods, as well as to increase enforcement of the speed limits.

Announcements from the city commissioners include that the public art installation on four signal boxes along Dayton Boulevard has been completed. The next Food Truck Friday will be Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The next Food Pantry will be Thursday 5 from 4:30-6 p.m. and volunteers are asked to register. On Monday, at 6 p.m. at the Red Bank Community Center, Tennessee Valley Wild Ones will hold an educational program for adding ground covers and annuals to a garden.

McKamey Animal Center will offer microchipping animals for $10 on Wednesdays during September from 1-5 p.m. with no appointment needed. Red Bank is now offering 100 free library cards, thanks to three sponsors: HGH Construction, Rise Partners and River City Physical Therapy. To receive a card, the Red Bank citizen must bring proof of residency to city hall. The cards will be issued first come first serve. Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. will be a volunteer clean-up day in Red Bank. That afternoon will be a community forum about the old Red Bank Middle School property.





