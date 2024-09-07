Woman Arrested For Firing Shots At Officers During High-Speed Pursuit

A woman has been arrested for firing shots at police officers during a high-speed pursuit on Aug. 29.



HCSO detectives obtained arrest warrants and Ms. Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit obtained evidence that indicated that the passenger of the vehicle involved in the pursuit, Jasmine Harris, was not only a passenger during the high-speed pursuit in the vehicle driven by her husband Randy Harris, but also actively participated in shooting at a sheriff’s deputy.HCSO detectives obtained arrest warrants and Ms.Harris was taken into custody without incident.