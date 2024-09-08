Latest Headlines

  Sunday, September 8, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BATTLES, KAYLA ELISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAUM, CORY TYLER LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BELL, ISAIAH ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/18/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (UNLAWFUL POSS OF
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(SIMPLE POSS)
BELL, JAMAL QUANELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOSTICK, ROBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLAHAN, CHARLES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COTES, BRANDON E
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/04/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FARROW, CAMERON REID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST OR ARREST
HAYES, ERIC STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/22/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HOANG, LOI DAI
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/28/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
JOHNSON, ICEY ROSETTA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
LACAYO, ABRAHAM
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
MARTIN, CASEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)
MCGILL, CALEB GHALIL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/11/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON ( ILLEGAL POSSESIO
MCKINLEY, TRAVIS VANNESS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/01/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCLEMORE, WENDELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/29/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, KEVIN DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/30/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEYTON, ELIJAH JOHN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RAMAGE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
ROEBUCK, CHANCE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/08/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
TAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING (63/40)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEATHERS, KIMBERLY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CHATOOGA CO GA)
WILLIAMS, TYREE MYKAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/23/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA




 

