Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN
201 Eads St EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BATTLES, KAYLA ELISE
3626 PHELPS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAUM, CORY TYLER LEE
5900 SHAW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 34731
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BELL, ISAIAH ELIJAH
915 HEMLOCK DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (UNLAWFUL POSS OF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(SIMPLE POSS)
BELL, JAMAL QUANELL
2417 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BERNABE, YISEL
104 WEST PEACH TREE ST ROCKVILLE, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
BESHERS, JOHN EDWARD
118 CHARLES HENRY CIR LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTICK, ROBERT EARL
4804 SILVA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLAHAN, CHARLES THOMAS
3964 PHARO DR CINCINNATI,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COTES, BRANDON E
701 SUMMIT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH
HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FARROW, CAMERON REID
3427 SUNSET AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST OR ARREST
HAYES, ERIC STEPHEN
9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN
1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HOANG, LOI DAI
106 FRAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
8614 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
JOHNSON, ICEY ROSETTA
4610 MURRAY LAKE LN, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
LACAYO, ABRAHAM
4171 AUBURN HILLS DR 34 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
MARTIN, CASEY LYNN
3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)
MCGILL, CALEB GHALIL
6109 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON ( ILLEGAL POSSESIO
MCKINLEY, TRAVIS VANNESS
45 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112744
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCLEMORE, WENDELL DEWAYNE
4033 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, KEVIN DERRICK
8795 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
NASH, VINCENT DEWAYNE
4612 MURRAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEYTON, ELIJAH JOHN
16517 ANDY THOMAS ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
PHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON TYLER
1501 ROBERTS MILL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PIERCE, JASMINE NICOLE
1306 HIXSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RAMAGE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
720 LOWERY ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114758
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
STALKING
ROEBUCK, CHANCE RICHARD
1582 CARRUAGE LN JONESBORO, 30238
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
TAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN
4923 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112538
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING (63/40)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEATHERS, KIMBERLY NICHOLE
140 HILL STREET TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHATOOGA CO GA)
WILLIAMS, TYREE MYKAEL
1210 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
