Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN

201 Eads St EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



BATTLES, KAYLA ELISE

3626 PHELPS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAUM, CORY TYLER LEE

5900 SHAW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 34731

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BELL, ISAIAH ELIJAH

915 HEMLOCK DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (UNLAWFUL POSS OF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(SIMPLE POSS)



BELL, JAMAL QUANELL

2417 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CAR JACKING

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BERNABE, YISEL

104 WEST PEACH TREE ST ROCKVILLE, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED



BESHERS, JOHN EDWARD

118 CHARLES HENRY CIR LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSTICK, ROBERT EARL

4804 SILVA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALLAHAN, CHARLES THOMAS

3964 PHARO DR CINCINNATI,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COTES, BRANDON E

701 SUMMIT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH

HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FARROW, CAMERON REID

3427 SUNSET AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST OR ARREST



HAYES, ERIC STEPHEN

9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN

1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HOANG, LOI DAI

106 FRAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ISON, CHANDLER RYANN

8614 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



JOHNSON, ICEY ROSETTA

4610 MURRAY LAKE LN, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



LACAYO, ABRAHAM

4171 AUBURN HILLS DR 34 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



MARTIN, CASEY LYNN

3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)



MCGILL, CALEB GHALIL

6109 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON ( ILLEGAL POSSESIO



MCKINLEY, TRAVIS VANNESS

45 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112744

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



MCLEMORE, WENDELL DEWAYNE

4033 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MOORE, KEVIN DERRICK

8795 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



NASH, VINCENT DEWAYNE

4612 MURRAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN

30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PEYTON, ELIJAH JOHN

16517 ANDY THOMAS ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



PHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON TYLER

1501 ROBERTS MILL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PIERCE, JASMINE NICOLE

1306 HIXSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



RAMAGE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

720 LOWERY ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114758

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

STALKING



ROEBUCK, CHANCE RICHARD

1582 CARRUAGE LN JONESBORO, 30238

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



TAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN

4923 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112538

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING (63/40)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WEATHERS, KIMBERLY NICHOLE

140 HILL STREET TRION, 30753

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CHATOOGA CO GA)



WILLIAMS, TYREE MYKAEL

1210 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

