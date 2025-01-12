Hamilton County Schools Closed Monday; UTC Reopens

Due to hazardous road conditions that affect many school bus routes throughout the county, Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Monday.

The following SACC Inclement Weather Child Care Sites will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.: Battle Academy, East Brainerd Elementary, East Ridge Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, and Red Bank Elementary. Students attending will need to bring a lunch and drink.

A decision on scheduled after-school activities will be made by noon on Monday.

UTC resumed normal operations on Sunday. UTC will be open and operating on its normal schedule for Monday.



Students, employees, and affiliates are encouraged to be mindful of their personal safety, whether walking or driving. Take it slow, as some areas may continue to be icy or may refreeze overnight.