Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:



AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, FAUSTINO JOEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BELL, TIMOTHY JOHN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS FRADY, BRANDON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST FRANK, DAVID ALAN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/03/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT GOMEZ SANTOS, JOSE G

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HORNE, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUMAN, JOHN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/31/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KING, DAVID LEJHE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/13/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEE CLARK, ELIZABETH ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MARK, AHKEYLAH SHAMARA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/06/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCIVER, JULIAN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MOORE, WILLIAM ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/24/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS ROSARIO MIRANDA, WALTER ESTUARD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SMOLEN, SPENCER NORRIS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SPEEDING

RESISTING ARREST

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY SOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT STINSON, BRIANNE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT TUCKER, ANTHONY DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/22/2004

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

RESISTING ARREST

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS