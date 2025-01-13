Former Sheriff Jim Hammond Running For County Republican Party Chairman





It was stated that Mr. Hammond is running unopposed, and that the election date is yet to be set in March.





Mr. Hammond read a list of priorities and reasons he chose to run, which included inflation, crime, homeless enclaves, strengthening the U.S. military, protecting federal Social Security and "keep our men out of women's sports," he said.





He stated that he would use his tenure to "unite our country."





Mr.Hammond served as sheriff for 14 years and left the post in 2022.

Former Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond announced to the Pachyderm Club Monday that he will run for the chairman seat of the Hamilton County Republican Party.