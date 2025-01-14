Water Main Break Shuts Down Part Of Shallowford Road For 24 Hours

A water main break has occurred at 24 Shallowford Road, causing significant disruption to local travel. In response to the break, Citywide Services has announced the closure of Shallowford Road at that location for the next 24 hours to facilitate necessary repairs and to address potential icing hazards in the area.

The closure will affect all lanes of traffic on Shallowford Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes during the repair period.

Additionally, Citywide Services will implement an icing treatment along the affected stretch of the road to ensure safety for drivers.

For more information or to report issues, please contact 311.