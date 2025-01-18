Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES 
10 OLD HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772513 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON 
9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLUM, TYLER MICHAEL 
9576 WOLF CREEK TRL OOLTEWAH, 373631752 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOULWARE, MICHAEL ANTHONEY 
6590 LONG BEACH BOULEVARD 142 LONG BEACH, 90805 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE 
1643 OCEE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, STREATER RAY 
2431 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212305 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE 
8428 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY

JENKINS, LEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE 
2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LOMNICK, RODNEY ARNEZ 
1314 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MATHIS, ANTHONY GENE 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 1015 CHATTANOOGA, 374213711 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS 
8977 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH) SCHEDULE II DRUG

NICHOLS, FLORENDA MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

NUNLEY, BRANSON CLARK 
6910 STARLITE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PERALTA, ANGEL 
2408 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

PIPER, RALPH BRUCE 
3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION

REAVLEY, ERIC SCOTT 
436 COTTER ST RINNGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK 
825 GREENWOOD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING 63/45
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE 
360 BROWN BEAR TRL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ANDERSON, CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLUM, TYLER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HANCOCK, MEGAN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, SHONDRIKA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/23/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KELLEY, RICHARD A
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOMNICK, DABRECIA LISHUN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MCKIBBEN, CHRYSTION
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
MCLENDON, LORETTA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/31/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NICHOLS, FLORENDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/30/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
NUNLEY, BRANSON CLARK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/20/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERALTA, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
RODRIGUEZ, DEVEAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLAUGHTER, DEMETRIUS CORDARRO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STAMBAUGH, JEDIDIAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UDIEL-ESTANISLOA, CHANCHAVAC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/02/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/30/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY


