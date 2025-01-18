Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES
10 OLD HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772513
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOULWARE, MICHAEL ANTHONEY
6590 LONG BEACH BOULEVARD 142 LONG BEACH, 90805
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
1643 OCEE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, STREATER RAY
2431 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212305
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE
8428 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
JENKINS, LEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE
2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LOMNICK, RODNEY ARNEZ
1314 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MATHIS, ANTHONY GENE
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 1015 CHATTANOOGA, 374213711
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS
8977 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH) SCHEDULE II DRUG
REAVLEY, ERIC SCOTT
436 COTTER ST RINNGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK
825 GREENWOOD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING 63/45
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BLUM, TYLER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HANCOCK, MEGAN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, SHONDRIKA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/23/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KELLEY, RICHARD A
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOMNICK, DABRECIA LISHUN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MCKIBBEN, CHRYSTION
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|MCLENDON, LORETTA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/31/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NICHOLS, FLORENDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/30/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|NUNLEY, BRANSON CLARK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/20/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PERALTA, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
|
|RODRIGUEZ, DEVEAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLAUGHTER, DEMETRIUS CORDARRO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STAMBAUGH, JEDIDIAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|UDIEL-ESTANISLOA, CHANCHAVAC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/02/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/30/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|