Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES

10 OLD HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772513

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON

9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BLUM, TYLER MICHAEL

9576 WOLF CREEK TRL OOLTEWAH, 373631752

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BOULWARE, MICHAEL ANTHONEY

6590 LONG BEACH BOULEVARD 142 LONG BEACH, 90805

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

1643 OCEE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNCAN, STREATER RAY

2431 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212305

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE

8428 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

BURGLARY



JENKINS, LEON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE

2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



LOMNICK, RODNEY ARNEZ

1314 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MATHIS, ANTHONY GENE

6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 1015 CHATTANOOGA, 374213711

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS

8977 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH) SCHEDULE II DRUG



NICHOLS, FLORENDA MARIE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

ANDERSON, CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/03/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BLUM, TYLER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HANCOCK, MEGAN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, SHONDRIKA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/23/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KELLEY, RICHARD A

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOMNICK, DABRECIA LISHUN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MCKIBBEN, CHRYSTION

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST MCLENDON, LORETTA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/31/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NICHOLS, FLORENDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/30/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

NUNLEY, BRANSON CLARK

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/20/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERALTA, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/10/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION PIPER, RALPH BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/31/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION RODRIGUEZ, DEVEAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLAUGHTER, DEMETRIUS CORDARRO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/12/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STAMBAUGH, JEDIDIAH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UDIEL-ESTANISLOA, CHANCHAVAC

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/02/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/30/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



