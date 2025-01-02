Latest Headlines

Family Escapes Burning Home Wednesday Night

  • Thursday, January 2, 2025

A Chattanooga family is safe after escaping their burning Alton Park home Wednesday night.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded at 10:37 p.m. on Wednesday to the 5200 block of Usher Drive on reports of a residential structure fire.

Two adult women and two children had safely exited the house as flames spread. They suffered minor smoke inhalation and were assessed by HCEMS on the scene, but were not transported.

Engine 14 arrived on scene to a working fire with flames showing through the front door and coming out of the back door. Firefighters made a direct attack with a quick knockdown. Crews continued working together to extinguish the fire, which caused significant damage to the structure.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted residents.

Engine 14, Squad 1, Engine 1, Ladder 1, Engine 9, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, EMS, EPB, CPD, CFD Investigations and CFD Supply responded.

Latest Headlines
Family Escapes Burning Home Wednesday Night
Family Escapes Burning Home Wednesday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2025
Best Of Preps Hoops Tournament Begins Thursday At Chattanooga State
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/1/2025
Mocs Drop Conference Opener At Mercer In Overtime, 99-94
Mocs Drop Conference Opener At Mercer In Overtime, 99-94
  • Sports
  • 1/1/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Jimmy Carter Is The Greatest Former President Ever
Mark Wiedmer: Jimmy Carter Is The Greatest Former President Ever
  • Sports
  • 1/1/2025
PHOTOS: Tennessee Defeats Norfolk State, 67-52
  • Sports
  • 1/1/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/2/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AZAS ... more

President Carter Was A Friend To Many Chattanoogans
President Carter Was A Friend To Many Chattanoogans
  • 1/1/2025

President Jimmy Carter had ties to Chattanooga and visited the city several times. The 39th President of the United States died Sunday at his home in Plains, Ga. at the age of 100. Many area ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/1/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUTISTA, ... more

Breaking News
Man With Outstanding Warrants Shot And Killed During Traffic Stop
  • 12/31/2024
Motorcyclist Killed In Accident Early Tuesday Morning
  • 12/31/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/31/2024
Sammy Lowdermilk Named Acting President And CEO Of Enterprise Center
  • 12/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Jimmy Carter’s Visits To Chattanooga
  • 12/30/2024
Opinion
Weston Wamp: We All Have A Role In 2025
  • 1/1/2025
Holiday Harshness
  • 1/1/2025
Hamilton County Sheriff And His Deputies - And Response (5)
  • 12/31/2024
The Failed Policies Of President Carter - And Response (2)
  • 12/31/2024
While Kelly Endorses Presidential Candidates, Chattanooga Needs Real Leadership
While Kelly Endorses Presidential Candidates, Chattanooga Needs Real Leadership
  • 12/30/2024
Sports
Mocs Drop Conference Opener At Mercer In Overtime, 99-94
Mocs Drop Conference Opener At Mercer In Overtime, 99-94
  • 1/1/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Jimmy Carter Is The Greatest Former President Ever
Mark Wiedmer: Jimmy Carter Is The Greatest Former President Ever
  • 1/1/2025
Dan Fleser: Rocky Path Ahead For Vols, Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Rocky Path Ahead For Vols, Lady Vols
  • 12/31/2024
#1 Vols End 2024 With 67-52 Win Over Norfolk State
#1 Vols End 2024 With 67-52 Win Over Norfolk State
  • 1/1/2025
A Look Back At The Top Stories In Tennessee Golf For 2024
A Look Back At The Top Stories In Tennessee Golf For 2024
  • 12/30/2024
Happenings
2-Toed Sloth Finds New Home At Chattanooga Zoo After Christmas Eve Flight
2-Toed Sloth Finds New Home At Chattanooga Zoo After Christmas Eve Flight
  • 1/1/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - New Year Thoughts
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - New Year Thoughts
  • 1/1/2025
Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival Comes To Chattanooga Feb. 1-2
  • 1/1/2025
Doug Daugherty: Nuts, Squirrels And My Old Coat
Doug Daugherty: Nuts, Squirrels And My Old Coat
  • 12/31/2024
AUDIO: Bill Hall, Jr. Talks About Rosalynn Carter's Visit To Town And Country
  • 12/30/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra To Perform Cantata Jan. 5
Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra To Perform Cantata Jan. 5
  • 12/31/2024
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
  • 12/23/2024
Best of Grizzard- Education No. 2
Best of Grizzard- Education No. 2
  • 12/30/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
  • 12/17/2024
Opinion
Weston Wamp: We All Have A Role In 2025
  • 1/1/2025
Holiday Harshness
  • 1/1/2025
Hamilton County Sheriff And His Deputies - And Response (5)
  • 12/31/2024
Dining
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
  • 12/27/2024
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
Business
Goodwill Hosts Hiring Event In East Brainerd Jan. 9
Goodwill Hosts Hiring Event In East Brainerd Jan. 9
  • 1/2/2025
10AC Whiskey's Honey Ginger Wins Gold And Silver Medals At Proof Awards
10AC Whiskey's Honey Ginger Wins Gold And Silver Medals At Proof Awards
  • 12/30/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/30/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For 2024
  • 1/2/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/2/2025
Student Scene
UTC Advisory Board Meets On Wednesday, January 8
  • 1/2/2025
Registration Open For Lee University’s Spring Encore
  • 12/30/2024
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
  • 12/20/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe of East Hamilton Expanding To Meet Growing Need For Memory Care
Morning Pointe of East Hamilton Expanding To Meet Growing Need For Memory Care
  • 12/31/2024
Blood Assurance Urges Donations Into 2025
  • 12/30/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Volunteers Recognized
Hamilton Medical Center Volunteers Recognized
  • 12/26/2024
Memories
Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
  • 12/17/2024
Winter Vistas: “Being Assailed By An Overwhelming Force” Burnham’s Battery Program Is Jan. 4
  • 12/18/2024
Outdoors
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Updates Saturday Hours
  • 12/30/2024
McLemore Resort Marks Year Of Openings And Accolades
  • 12/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
  • 12/20/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Resolutions, Goals, And Plans Of Mice And Men
Bob Tamasy: Resolutions, Goals, And Plans Of Mice And Men
  • 12/30/2024
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Hosts New Year's Eve Service
  • 12/28/2024
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/1/2025
Obituaries
Geraldine “Gerry” Stevenson
Geraldine “Gerry” Stevenson
  • 1/2/2025
Ronald “Ron” White
Ronald “Ron” White
  • 1/1/2025
Mary Lou Hughes
Mary Lou Hughes
  • 1/1/2025