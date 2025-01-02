Family Escapes Burning Home Wednesday Night

A Chattanooga family is safe after escaping their burning Alton Park home Wednesday night.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded at 10:37 p.m. on Wednesday to the 5200 block of Usher Drive on reports of a residential structure fire.

Two adult women and two children had safely exited the house as flames spread. They suffered minor smoke inhalation and were assessed by HCEMS on the scene, but were not transported.

Engine 14 arrived on scene to a working fire with flames showing through the front door and coming out of the back door. Firefighters made a direct attack with a quick knockdown. Crews continued working together to extinguish the fire, which caused significant damage to the structure.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted residents.

Engine 14, Squad 1, Engine 1, Ladder 1, Engine 9, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, EMS, EPB, CPD, CFD Investigations and CFD Supply responded.