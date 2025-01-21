TVA, EPB Advise Customers To Conserve Power, Save Money During Bitter Cold

Bitter cold temperatures are creating near record high demand for electricity across the Southeast United States. To save money and reduce potential strain on the power grid, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Electric Power Board are asking customers to lower power consumption, specifically between 6-10 a.m. on Wednesday.Officials said, "TVA is actively monitoring weather conditions, and the power system remains stable. During expected high demand times, TVA asks the public to lower demand during a specific time.It does not indicate TVA is experiencing emergency conditions."Ways to reduce your energy usage:• set your thermostat to 65-68 degrees. Each degree you lower your thermostat can save you as much as 3 percent on your monthly energy bill;• postpone use of your clothes dryer, dishwasher and stove/oven during peak times;• turn off non-essential appliances and lights during peak times and• (commercial business) turn off any lights and office equipment (or place in sleep mode) when not in use and turn off heating outside of business hours.Officials said, "When is the 'peak' period? During the winter, peak usage normally occurs in the morning between 6-10 a.m. That’s when people normally get up and get their day started."TVA has been preparing for winter demand all year. Our seasonal readiness program kicked off in September as our hydro, gas and coal generating sites conducted hundreds of items to make sure we are prepared to meet peak demand. TVA invested more than $430 million in fiscal year 2024 to harden the system overall. If you are experiencing an outage, please check with your local electric provider for more information. TVA will communicate further as conditions evolve due to continued freezing temperatures."