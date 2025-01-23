Man Said To Be Associated With Several Overdose Deaths Facing Murder Charge In Death Of 21-Year-Old

A man who federal authorities said has been associated with several drug deaths has been charged in state court with second-degree murder in the overdose death of 21-year-old Lacosta Evans. He is also charged with a host of other drug counts.

Reginald Wayne Jones, 64, last August had been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on the federal charges that include being a felon in possession of weapons.

The state charge says in January 2021 that Jones provided fentanyl that caused the death of Ms. Evans, a food service employee and a member of the Trenton Ministry Center. She was from Bryant, Ala.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Chattanooga Police executed a search warrant at Jones' residence at 2213 Fairleigh St.

They found a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith & Wesson 38 Special revolver as well as fentanyl and cocaine. Jones said he bought the 38 Special from an unknown person for $75.

He said he traded for the shotgun from an individual identified as J.K. about two months earlier. The government said J.K. died Sept. 11, 2021, of a drug overdose. He was 25.

There have been other drug overdose cases associated with Jones and his residence, it was stated by federal authorities.

They said on Jan. 1, 2021, a 21-year-old female (Lacosta Evans) was found unconscious on Jones' front porch. She was transported to the hospital, but died. Jones was present when she was found.

In November 2022, a 30-year-old male was found in a road very close to Jones' residence. He died from an apparent drug overdose, it was stated.

At the time of the execution of the search warrant in October 2021, there were two other individuals in the residence. One of them said he was a drug addict and had been using drugs since he was 17. He was 32. He said he slept on the couch at the Jones residence. Officers found a 9mm handgun under the cushions of the couch where he slept. They also found a spoon and a needle.

In 2017, Jones was convicted of attempted possession of heroin for resale. He had an earlier conviction for passing forged checks.