County Naming District Ambassadors To Help Combat Litter

The Hamilton County Mayor’s Office on Thursday announced "an initiative to combat litter and reduce its harmful impact in our communities."

Officials said, "After more than two years in office, it’s clear this is a top priority for our citizens, and we are committed to working with county residents to move forward in addressing this concern. The county is looking for district ambassadors to spearhead community cleanup efforts across the county. District ambassadors will play a vital role in organizing and leading roadside cleanup days in their designated areas.

"These ambassadors will serve as the liaison between their community and county officials, ensuring all logistical needs are met, including the provision of supplies and equipment."

Responsibilities of District Ambassadors include:

? Planning and organizing cleanup events within their district

? Collaborating with local residents, community groups, and volunteers to maximize participation

? Coordinating with county ocials to arrange for necessary supplies, such as trash bags, gloves, and safety vests

? Reporting cleanup progress and providing feedback to improve future eorts If you are interested in this volunteer opportunity, please apply here. Thank you in advance for your commitment to keep our community clean