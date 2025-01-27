Latest Headlines

Cleveland Realtor Found Dead; Case Being Investigated As Homicide

  Monday, January 27, 2025
Karen Liner
Karen Liner

A Cleveland realtor has been found dead, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Cleveland Police responded at 8:44 a.m. to 135 Arthur Lane NW after a 911 call.

The victim, Karen Liner, worked as a nurse prior to become a realtor with Bender Realty.

She wrote on her web page:

"I originally pursued my desire to help others through a career as a Registered Nurse. I have always been compassionate about helping and caring for people. I worked locally as a nurse for 20 years.

After taking a few years off to be home with my family, I decided to pursue another passion of mine, becoming a real estate agent.

"I love meeting new people and making new friends everyday. I look forward to helping others achieve their dreams through the purchase of a home or investment property in my wonderful town.

"Growing up in our beautiful town of Cleveland, TN has been such a blessing. I attended Lee University and the University of TN at Chattanooga. My husband, Craig and I have been married for 23 years and have 2 wonderful children, ages 10 and 16. I serve on several community Boards of Directors. As a local volunteer, I have learned so much about the compassion and spirit of our community. The people are what makes our community so great."


A man who has been in jail awaiting trial since before COVID is set to go to trial next Monday in Criminal Court. Marvin Jermane Davis is charged with shooting 32-year-old Michael Eric Williams

Chattanooga Police responded at 2:34 a.m. on Sunday to a local hospital for a delayed person shot call. When the officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested 23-year-old Marquise Pitmon after responding to an assault in progress call, then a pursuit. On Wednesday at 9:49 a.m., police responded

