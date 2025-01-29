Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEARD, MICA DEVIN 
2907 Calhoun Ave Chattanooga, 374071311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BEARD, RONNIE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

BENNETT, RONALD DESHAWN 
6214 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLUM, TYLER MICHAEL 
9576 WOLF CREEK TRL OOLTEWAH, 373631752 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM 
9063 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SUMMONS ASSAULT
CRIMINAL SUMMONS DOM ASS
CRIMINAL SUMMONS DOM ASS

BONDS, KIMBERLY L 
7752 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162707 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS 
1720 CAMBRIDGE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

BYRD, DEONTA LORENZO 
1929 MAYFIELD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANTRELL, DENNIS MICHAEL 
217 US HWY 27 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CASTANON CINTO, SAMUEL OVIDIO 
120 WOLFEST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LICENSE REQUIRED

CHAMBERS, TRACY MARIE 
2833 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHILDRESS, TARA ANETTE 
2904 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374046341 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE 
551 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

FIZIA, CAMERON RAY 
2011 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEMING, RANDAL ANTHONY 
113 SCRUGGS STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

GANN, KEVIN EUGENE 
11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLOVER, BERNARD NATHANIEL 
107 Signal Hills Dr, Apt 3 Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

GOINS, KELSIE DENAE 
1139 7TH HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURING, DELIVER, SALE METH

GREEN, LUIS ALBERT 
113 E NEWBERRY ROAD RED BANK, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HALL, DALE RAY 
6225 DAYTON BLVD #76 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED RAPE
INCEST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAMAN, JARED BRYANT 
210 POWERLINE RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HERRON, DOYLE CODY 
7285 SPRING PLACE RD SE OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER 
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUMPHRIES, CHARITY MAYCE 
114 Hedgewood DR RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JACKSON, HAROLD 
1104 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATT, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING

JACKSON, TAYLOR N 
7605 LEACREST LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL 
701 N CHAMBERLIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MATTHEWS, WILLIAM ANTONIO 
135 ROACH HOLLOW ROAD RICNGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE 
10517 DODD CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 373793770 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENLIA)

MERRIWETHER, LINZIE DON TEE 
1834 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, THOMAS EDWARD 
98 TENNESSE ST RINGGOLD, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PERA, JOSE JORES 
208 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATING DL LAW

RAGSDALE, AH TORIA CHARELLE 
2300 WILSON ST APT. 4G CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RAY, ALEXIS 
803 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RAY, MALIEK RASHAD 
2908 15th Ave Chattanooga, 374071656 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBERTSON, DELMON JOSPEH 
6432 STALLION LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SANTORA, AMBER NICOLE 
611 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY 
2538 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JONAH S 
1525 CARAMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FTA SPEEDING 54 IN 40

SWEENEY, TIFFANY YVONNE 
190 HI TECH LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SPEEDING

WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRIVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WRIGHT, ANASTACIA DELANA 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WRIGHT, STEPHANIE MECHA 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

YOUNG, SARAH JANE 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373638054 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VOP

ZAPPIA, ARYANNE ROWAN 
7440 PRESTON CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211821 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

Here are the mug shots:

