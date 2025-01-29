Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BEARD, MICA DEVIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BEARD, RONNIE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/11/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
|
|BENNETT, RONALD DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BIRT, CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
|
|BLUM, TYLER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SUMMONS ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL SUMMONS DOM ASS
- CRIMINAL SUMMONS DOM ASS
|
|BONDS, KIMBERLY L
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|BYRD, DEONTA LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CANTRELL, DENNIS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/02/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CASTANON CINTO, SAMUEL OVIDIO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMBERS, TRACY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHILDRESS, TARA ANETTE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DANIELS, AARON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/18/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|FIZIA, CAMERON RAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLEMING, RANDAL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 06/10/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
|
|GANN, KEVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/27/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GLOVER, BERNARD NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|GOINS, KELSIE DENAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MANUFACTURING, DELIVER, SALE METH
|
|GRANT, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
- AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
- RAPE OF A CHILD
- AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
- RAPE OF A CHILD
- AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
- RAPE OF A CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- INCEST
- INCEST
- INCEST
|
|GREEN, LINDA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, LUIS ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, DALE RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/02/1960
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED RAPE
- INCEST
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HAMAN, JARED BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|HERRON, DOYLE CODY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/27/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HUMPHRIES, CHARITY MAYCE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JACKSON, TAYLOR N
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/17/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENLIA)
|
|MERRIWETHER, LINZIE DON TEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, THOMAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 11/03/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PENDERGRAFT, NATHANIEL AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|PERA, JOSE JORES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTSON, DELMON JOSPEH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SANTORA, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- SPEEDING
|
|WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRIVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WRIGHT, ANASTACIA DELANA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WRIGHT, STEPHANIE MECHA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, SARAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VOP
|
|ZAPPIA, ARYANNE ROWAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|