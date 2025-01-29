Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BEARD, MICA DEVIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE BEARD, RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/11/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY BENNETT, RONALD DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIRT, CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/24/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT BLUM, TYLER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/12/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SUMMONS ASSAULT

CRIMINAL SUMMONS DOM ASS

CRIMINAL SUMMONS DOM ASS BONDS, KIMBERLY L

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 02/24/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE BYRD, DEONTA LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANTRELL, DENNIS MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/02/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CASTANON CINTO, SAMUEL OVIDIO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

LICENSE REQUIRED CHAMBERS, TRACY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/25/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHILDRESS, TARA ANETTE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DANIELS, AARON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/18/1951

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) FIZIA, CAMERON RAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/13/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEMING, RANDAL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 06/10/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY GANN, KEVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/27/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLOVER, BERNARD NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/26/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) GOINS, KELSIE DENAE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MANUFACTURING, DELIVER, SALE METH GRANT, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/01/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST GREEN, LINDA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GREEN, LUIS ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALL, DALE RAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/02/1960

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED RAPE

INCEST

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAMAN, JARED BRYANT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE HERRON, DOYLE CODY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/27/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HUMPHRIES, CHARITY MAYCE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/03/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JACKSON, TAYLOR N

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/17/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENLIA) MERRIWETHER, LINZIE DON TEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOORE, THOMAS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/03/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PENDERGRAFT, NATHANIEL AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RECKLESS DRIVING PERA, JOSE JORES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATING DL LAW RAY, MALIEK RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROBERTSON, DELMON JOSPEH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SANTORA, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/29/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA) WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/15/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

SPEEDING WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRIVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT WRIGHT, ANASTACIA DELANA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WRIGHT, STEPHANIE MECHA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT YOUNG, SARAH JANE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VOP ZAPPIA, ARYANNE ROWAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/06/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



