State Senate Passes Immigration Reform Bill

A comprehensive immigration enforcement bill was approved in the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday. The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Bo Watson, was approved as part of the special session called by Governor Bill Lee on the issues of illegal immigration, education freedom, and Hurricane Helene disaster relief.

Senator Watson said, “In Tennessee, we are willing to step up and coordinate with the federal government to uphold the rule of law and protect our communities. Our local law enforcement officers and agencies are on the front lines every day. This bill provides them with the additional training, equipment, and resources they need to enhance enforcement of federal immigration laws quickly and successfully. It also ensures responsible use of taxpayer dollars and efficient government efforts.”

He said the legislation "builds upon federal efforts of the Trump Administration to secure the nation’s borders and restore public safety. The bill strengthens cooperation between state, local, and federal authorities, increases support for law enforcement, and enforces accountability in immigration laws."

Key Provisions of the Legislation:

Creation of the Centralized Immigration Enforcement Division (CIED): Establishes a dedicated division within the Department of Safety, led by a Chief Immigration Enforcement Officer (CIEO), appointed by the governor. The CIEO will coordinate directly with the Trump administration to implement federal immigration policies efficiently. Immigration Enforcement Grant Program: Provides grants to local governments participating in the federal 287(g) program, which assists in the enforcement, detention, and removal of illegal immigrants. These grants will help fund training, operational costs, and local law enforcement initiatives. Enhanced State-Issued ID Standards: Prevents misuse of state-issued IDs for voting by incorporating distinct markers on state-issued IDs for non-U.S. citizens. The legislation restricts permanent state-issued IDs to U.S. citizens while allowing temporary IDs for legal residents. This change ensures that only individuals with permanent IDs are eligible to vote in Tennessee elections. Strengthened Sanctuary City Ban Enforcement: Imposes a Class E felony charge on local officials who adopt or maintain sanctuary city policies in violation of state law. Additionally, the Tennessee Attorney General is empowered to initiate removal proceedings against officials found guilty of violating these provisions.

“I will continue to work with my colleagues in the General Assembly to restore law and order and ensure our communities are protected,” added Senator Watson.