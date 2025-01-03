Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, January 3, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE 
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT 
1843 S PIRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

BELL, AMANDA NICOLE 
1211 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BERRY, ISAIAH ZACHARY 
2922 FORGOTTEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER

COMBS, CONNIE JEAN 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS 
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374161480 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA 
5420 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EADY, KENNETH DARYL 
5422 DUPONT ST East Ridge, 374123032 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EAKIN, TYLER LEVI 
COUNTY ROAD 88 HENEGAR, 35780 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GOLUB, ELYER BORISOVICH 
325 PINE RIDGE ROAD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GREEN, NICKOLAS ETHAN 
636 POND SPRINGS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073619 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
IDENITY THEFT
THEFT OF SERVICES
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GREENE, KASHAWNA 
5404 W CAROL RUN WEST BLOOM, 48366 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JOHNSON, JOHN EMMANUEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEE, KENNEDY TYRONE 
261 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORRICK, ERICA LYNN 
417 BENTON LNLOT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
4113 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072708 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
121 PASCOE CEMETARY RD LEWIS CHAPEL, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF SCHEUDULE II (FENTANYL)

SMITH, COLBY MICHEAL 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEPHENS, ASHLEY DAWN 
5134 BLACKBURN AVE ASHLAND, 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON 
1211 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

STIERS, BARRY DUANE 
4336 ESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

WEST, ALISHA NICOLE 
7304 FAYE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374211628 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $10000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED)

