Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE

2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT

1843 S PIRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT



BELL, AMANDA NICOLE

1211 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BERRY, ISAIAH ZACHARY

2922 FORGOTTEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FIRST DEGREE MURDER



COMBS, CONNIE JEAN

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS

6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374161480

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA

5420 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



EADY, KENNETH DARYL

5422 DUPONT ST East Ridge, 374123032

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EAKIN, TYLER LEVI

COUNTY ROAD 88 HENEGAR, 35780

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



GOLUB, ELYER BORISOVICH

325 PINE RIDGE ROAD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GREEN, NICKOLAS ETHAN

636 POND SPRINGS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073619

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

IDENITY THEFT

THEFT OF SERVICES

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GREENE, KASHAWNA

5404 W CAROL RUN WEST BLOOM, 48366

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



JOHNSON, JOHN EMMANUEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



LEE, KENNEDY TYRONE

261 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ORRICK, ERICA LYNN

417 BENTON LNLOT B SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR

4113 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072708

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY

121 PASCOE CEMETARY RD LEWIS CHAPEL, 37327

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF SCHEUDULE II (FENTANYL)



SMITH, COLBY MICHEAL

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STEPHENS, ASHLEY DAWN

5134 BLACKBURN AVE ASHLAND,

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



STEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON

1211 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



STIERS, BARRY DUANE

4336 ESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



WEST, ALISHA NICOLE

7304 FAYE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374211628

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $10000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED)

Here are the mug shots:



BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT BELL, AMANDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BERRY, ISAIAH ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER COMBS, CONNIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 09/30/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/14/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) EADY, KENNETH DARYL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY EAKIN, TYLER LEVI

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GOLUB, ELYER BORISOVICH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

GREENE, KASHAWNA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JOHNSON, JOHN EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LEE, KENNEDY TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORRICK, ERICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/25/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/21/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF SCHEUDULE II (FENTANYL) SMITH, COLBY MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEPHENS, ASHLEY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION STEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WEST, ALISHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $10000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN



