Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT
1843 S PIRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
BELL, AMANDA NICOLE
1211 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BERRY, ISAIAH ZACHARY
2922 FORGOTTEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374161480
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA
5420 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EADY, KENNETH DARYL
5422 DUPONT ST East Ridge, 374123032
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EAKIN, TYLER LEVI
COUNTY ROAD 88 HENEGAR, 35780
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GOLUB, ELYER BORISOVICH
325 PINE RIDGE ROAD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREEN, NICKOLAS ETHAN
636 POND SPRINGS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073619
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
IDENITY THEFT
THEFT OF SERVICES
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GREENE, KASHAWNA
5404 W CAROL RUN WEST BLOOM, 48366
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JOHNSON, JOHN EMMANUEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEE, KENNEDY TYRONE
261 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORRICK, ERICA LYNN
417 BENTON LNLOT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
4113 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072708
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
121 PASCOE CEMETARY RD LEWIS CHAPEL, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF SCHEUDULE II (FENTANYL)
SMITH, COLBY MICHEAL
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEPHENS, ASHLEY DAWN
5134 BLACKBURN AVE ASHLAND,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON
1211 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
STIERS, BARRY DUANE
4336 ESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
WEST, ALISHA NICOLE
7304 FAYE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374211628
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $10000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED)
