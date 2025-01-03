Brainerd Home Damaged By Fire Friday Afternoon

Previous Next

Residents at a Brainerd home are safe after a Friday afternoon fire.

Red Shift companies responded at 2:31 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of South Moore Road after 911 received reports of smoke in the structure coming from the dryer. The occupants evacuated after calling 911.

Squad 13 made an aggressive attack on the fire in the laundry area, getting it under control. Other companies assisted in firefighting operations.

There were no injuries. South Moore Road was temporarily shut down at Brainerd Road to the 200 block for fire hose supplying water to crews working on the scene.

Squad 13, Ladder 13, Engine 15, Ladder 5, Engine 5, Squad 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded.

The Red Cross will be assisting the impacted residents.