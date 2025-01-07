Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BASS, MARNESHIA RAINTRICE

5112 HIGHWAY 58 , 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BEARD, JENNIFER NICOLE

108 GLENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BICE, JAMES THOMAS

7117 LEA RD PO21503 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL

1800 S WILLOW STREET APARTMENT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROOME, MELISSA ABBOTT

433 AINGS RIDGESDRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CAMP, MARK ANDREW

139 ALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374051315

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA

4610 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 373434763

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COMBS, CONNIE JEAN

1151 OLD ROCK ISLAND RD ROCK ISLAND, 37403

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL

4411 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111702

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFKLUEN



COX, JAMES MAYNARD

6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



CROCKETT, CAYLOR MICHAEL

8153 KELLY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DYE, JOHN ADAM

313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORSTER, APRIL NICOLE

4706 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102115

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN

2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062441

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREEN, GREGORY ALLEN

3300 BISHOP ST TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER ONE THOUSAND

BURGLARY



GRIFFIN, JAKYRA JANAE

612 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HALL, BRIDGET DEE

THE KINGS LODGE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN



HALL, DOYLE CRAYTON

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN



HARDEN, RODDAZE LABRON

3831 WILCOX BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE

3621 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121821

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN

3225 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071559

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)



HUNTER, JIM

CHATTANOOGA, 374033103

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



JOHNSON, JAMES PHILLIP

1920 GUNNBARREL RD APT 11501 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL

2729 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN

2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOVELESS, CHARLES R

13098 SOUTHEST 8TH DUNNELLON, 34432

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MAHMOUD, AHMED BASHIR IB

1809 E 28TH ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCKENZIE, ALLISON PAIGE

137 HENDRICKS BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCWHORTER, DEMARCUS JAHEM

30 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113535

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN

3512 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, NATINA ROLIA

2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NORMAN, MICHAEL JAMES

107 SIGNAL HILLS DR, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



OVERDOFF, BRIAN ALLAN

49 WOLF RIDGE WHITE, 30184

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



PECK, REGINALD GRISHON

4711 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374092110

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW

622 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G



REEVES, RILEY ALAN

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054594

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY

101 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374024222

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN

3317 PIONEER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO

9680 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, 373793699

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SMITH, GERALD LAMAR

1140 PIERCE ACE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SMITH, JIMMY EDWARD

1638 GEORGE RD DECATUR, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, ZAHIR J

740 MARY AGNES DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH WITH DAMAGE

FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN

3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 24 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CHILD NEGLECT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



THOMAS, ALEXIS MARIE

1920 GUNNBARRLL RD APT 1501 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



UTTERBACK, RYAN PAUL

HOMELESS MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



VICENTE VICENTE, PEDRO

1513 OKLAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

NO LICENSE



WOODEN, CICADE R

506 ROYAL CREST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:



BASS, MARNESHIA RAINTRICE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BEARD, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/02/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BICE, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/25/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROOME, MELISSA ABBOTT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/31/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CAMP, MARK ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 05/01/1956

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTLEBERRY, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/04/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

POSS.

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COMBS, CONNIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 09/30/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/08/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFKLUEN COX, JAMES MAYNARD

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/02/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

DYE, JOHN ADAM

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/10/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, GREGORY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/22/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER ONE THOUSAND

BURGLARY GRIFFIN, JAKYRA JANAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HALL, BRIDGET DEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN HALL, DOYLE CRAYTON

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 05/19/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN HARDEN, RODDAZE LABRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/07/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, TEFERIS JAZZ HOLLIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/03/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/13/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE) HUNTER, JIM

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/14/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JONES, JAYDEN DEWON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/29/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MAHMOUD, AHMED BASHIR IB

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCWHORTER, DEMARCUS JAHEM

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/22/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORMAN, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/22/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED OVERDOFF, BRIAN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PECK, REGINALD GRISHON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G REEVES, RILEY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, JIMMY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/01/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ZAHIR J

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/02/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH WITH DAMAGE

FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CHILD NEGLECT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT UTTERBACK, RYAN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VICENTE VICENTE, PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

NO LICENSE WOODEN, CICADE R

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/02/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



