Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BASS, MARNESHIA RAINTRICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BEARD, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/02/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BICE, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROOME, MELISSA ABBOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/31/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CAMP, MARK ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 05/01/1956
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CASTLEBERRY, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS.
OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/30/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFKLUEN
|
|COX, JAMES MAYNARD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/02/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DYE, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/22/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER ONE THOUSAND
- BURGLARY
|
|GRIFFIN, JAKYRA JANAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HALL, BRIDGET DEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|HALL, DOYLE CRAYTON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/19/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|HARDEN, RODDAZE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/07/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, TEFERIS JAZZ HOLLIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)
|
|HUNTER, JIM
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/14/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|JONES, JAYDEN DEWON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/29/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MAHMOUD, AHMED BASHIR IB
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCWHORTER, DEMARCUS JAHEM
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NORMAN, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|OVERDOFF, BRIAN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PECK, REGINALD GRISHON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|REEVES, RILEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, JIMMY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/01/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, ZAHIR J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/02/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH WITH DAMAGE
- FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- CHILD NEGLECT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|UTTERBACK, RYAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VICENTE VICENTE, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WOODEN, CICADE R
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/02/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|