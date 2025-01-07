Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BASS, MARNESHIA RAINTRICE 
5112 HIGHWAY 58 , 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BEARD, JENNIFER NICOLE 
108 GLENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BICE, JAMES THOMAS 
7117 LEA RD PO21503 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL 
1800 S WILLOW STREET APARTMENT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROOME, MELISSA ABBOTT 
433 AINGS RIDGESDRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CAMP, MARK ANDREW 
139 ALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374051315 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA 
4610 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 373434763 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COMBS, CONNIE JEAN 
1151 OLD ROCK ISLAND RD ROCK ISLAND, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL 
4411 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111702 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFKLUEN

COX, JAMES MAYNARD 
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

CROCKETT, CAYLOR MICHAEL 
8153 KELLY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DYE, JOHN ADAM 
313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORSTER, APRIL NICOLE 
4706 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102115 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN 
2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062441 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREEN, GREGORY ALLEN 
3300 BISHOP ST TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER ONE THOUSAND
BURGLARY

GRIFFIN, JAKYRA JANAE 
612 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HALL, BRIDGET DEE 
THE KINGS LODGE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

HALL, DOYLE CRAYTON 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

HARDEN, RODDAZE LABRON 
3831 WILCOX BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE 
3621 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121821 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN 
3225 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071559 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)

HUNTER, JIM 
CHATTANOOGA, 374033103 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JOHNSON, JAMES PHILLIP 
1920 GUNNBARREL RD APT 11501 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL 
2729 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN 
2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOVELESS, CHARLES R 
13098 SOUTHEST 8TH DUNNELLON, 34432 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MAHMOUD, AHMED BASHIR IB 
1809 E 28TH ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKENZIE, ALLISON PAIGE 
137 HENDRICKS BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCWHORTER, DEMARCUS JAHEM 
30 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113535 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN 
3512 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, NATINA ROLIA 
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NORMAN, MICHAEL JAMES 
107 SIGNAL HILLS DR, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

OVERDOFF, BRIAN ALLAN 
49 WOLF RIDGE WHITE, 30184 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PECK, REGINALD GRISHON 
4711 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374092110 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW 
622 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

REEVES, RILEY ALAN 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054594 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY 
101 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374024222 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN 
3317 PIONEER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO 
9680 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, 373793699 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, GERALD LAMAR 
1140 PIERCE ACE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, JIMMY EDWARD 
1638 GEORGE RD DECATUR, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ZAHIR J 
740 MARY AGNES DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH WITH DAMAGE
FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 24 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CHILD NEGLECT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THOMAS, ALEXIS MARIE 
1920 GUNNBARRLL RD APT 1501 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UTTERBACK, RYAN PAUL 
HOMELESS MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VICENTE VICENTE, PEDRO 
1513 OKLAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
NO LICENSE

WOODEN, CICADE R 
506 ROYAL CREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BASS, MARNESHIA RAINTRICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BEARD, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/02/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BICE, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BROOME, MELISSA ABBOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/31/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CAMP, MARK ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 05/01/1956
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTLEBERRY, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS.
    OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/30/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFKLUEN
COX, JAMES MAYNARD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/02/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
DYE, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/22/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER ONE THOUSAND
  • BURGLARY
GRIFFIN, JAKYRA JANAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HALL, BRIDGET DEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
HALL, DOYLE CRAYTON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/19/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
HARDEN, RODDAZE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/07/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, TEFERIS JAZZ HOLLIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)
HUNTER, JIM
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/14/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
JONES, JAYDEN DEWON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/29/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MAHMOUD, AHMED BASHIR IB
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCWHORTER, DEMARCUS JAHEM
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORMAN, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
OVERDOFF, BRIAN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PECK, REGINALD GRISHON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
REEVES, RILEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, JIMMY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/01/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ZAHIR J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/02/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH WITH DAMAGE
  • FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UTTERBACK, RYAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VICENTE VICENTE, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • NO LICENSE
WOODEN, CICADE R
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/02/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/7/2025
TSWA Announces 2024 All-State Volleyball Teams
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/7/2025
Ooltewah Holds Off Hixson For Third Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/6/2025
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, January 6
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/6/2025
Chattanooga's Reid Williams Earns FCS Rimington Award
  • Sports
  • 1/6/2025
Covenant Basketball Players Earn Conference Honors
  • Sports
  • 1/6/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/7/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BASS, ... more

Snow Is In The Chattanooga Forecast For Friday
Snow Is In The Chattanooga Forecast For Friday
  • 1/6/2025

Snow is in the Chattanooga forecast for Friday. Signal Mountain was among local areas getting a dusting of snow on Monday. Some mountainous areas of East Tennessee were expecting as much ... more

Chamber Submitting New Guidelines For PILOT Tax Breaks To City Council
  • 1/6/2025

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce officials said they will present to the City Council on Tuesday new guidelines on PILOT (Payment in lieu of Taxes) tax breaks for businesses and industries. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/6/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 1/6/2025
Government Says Sexual Abuse Experienced By Lookout Mountain Man Should Have Deterred Him From Being An Offender
Government Says Sexual Abuse Experienced By Lookout Mountain Man Should Have Deterred Him From Being An Offender
  • 1/5/2025
Robin Smith Expected To Be Star Witness As Trial Starts April 22 Against Former House Speaker Casada, Aide Cothren
  • 1/5/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/5/2025
Opinion
Beware The Area 9 Plan
  • 1/6/2025
Is It Time For Black Americans To Leverage Independence In Politics? - And Response
  • 1/6/2025
Flags At Half Staff Show Respect And Honor
  • 1/6/2025
Will They Ever Learn?
  • 1/6/2025
Plan Hamilton = Debacle Without Significant Changes
  • 1/6/2025
Sports
Chattanooga's Reid Williams Earns FCS Rimington Award
  • 1/6/2025
Vols Place No. 1 For Program Record Fifth Straight Week
Vols Place No. 1 For Program Record Fifth Straight Week
  • 1/6/2025
Furious Comeback Falls Just Short As Lady Vols Drop From Unbeaten Ranks
Furious Comeback Falls Just Short As Lady Vols Drop From Unbeaten Ranks
  • 1/5/2025
#1 Vols Roll To 76-52 Victory Over #23 Arkansas In SEC Opener
#1 Vols Roll To 76-52 Victory Over #23 Arkansas In SEC Opener
  • 1/5/2025
Two Mocs In Championship Hunt At Southern Scuffle; Army Leads Team With 97 Points
  • 1/4/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: George Davenport And The Importance Of Community
Life With Ferris: George Davenport And The Importance Of Community
  • 1/6/2025
Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Annual MLK Day Of Service
  • 1/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Governor Austin Peay
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Governor Austin Peay
  • 1/6/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/6/2025
Youth Photography Showcase Accepting Submissions
  • 1/4/2025
Entertainment
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
  • 1/5/2025
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
  • 1/3/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/2/2025
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
  • 1/3/2025
CCA Presents On Key: Setting The Stage For Tomorrow Vocal Benefit Concert Tuesday
CCA Presents On Key: Setting The Stage For Tomorrow Vocal Benefit Concert Tuesday
  • 1/2/2025
Opinion
Beware The Area 9 Plan
  • 1/6/2025
Is It Time For Black Americans To Leverage Independence In Politics? - And Response
  • 1/6/2025
Flags At Half Staff Show Respect And Honor
  • 1/6/2025
Dining
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
  • 12/27/2024
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
Business
Synovus Names Jim Vaughn As Chattanooga Market Executive
Synovus Names Jim Vaughn As Chattanooga Market Executive
  • 1/6/2025
Gas Prices Rise 9.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 1/6/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/6/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For 2024
  • 1/2/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/2/2025
Student Scene
Rep. Dan Howell Proposes Cell Phone Restrictions During Classroom Instruction
  • 1/6/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Edna Varner
  • 1/6/2025
Dr. Jake Owensby To Speak At St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School's Bishop Reynolds Forum
  • 1/2/2025
Living Well
Urinary Tract Infection Clinic Opens At CHI Memorial Urology Associates
Urinary Tract Infection Clinic Opens At CHI Memorial Urology Associates
  • 1/6/2025
Erlanger East Hospital To Become a Mothers’ Milk Bank Of Tennessee Milk Drop Depot
  • 1/6/2025
Signal Centers Launches Dolly Parton Birthday Celebration
  • 1/6/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
  • 12/20/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Host 1st Day Hikes To Start Year
  • 12/30/2024
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
  • 1/2/2025
Creative Discovery Museum Updates Saturday Hours
  • 12/30/2024
McLemore Resort Marks Year Of Openings And Accolades
  • 12/30/2024
Church
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
  • 1/6/2025
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
  • 1/6/2025
Doug Daugherty: In The Trenches - Memories Of Ministry In Chattanooga
Doug Daugherty: In The Trenches - Memories Of Ministry In Chattanooga
  • 1/3/2025
Obituaries
James R. McClure
James R. McClure
  • 1/6/2025
Donald Mack Ashley
Donald Mack Ashley
  • 1/6/2025
Golden Hayven Thompson
Golden Hayven Thompson
  • 1/6/2025