House Fire Contained On Stone Trace Drive Tuesday Morning

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house on fire Tuesday morning on Stone Trace Drive.Red Shift companies were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Stone Trace Drive off Tyner Road at 9:26 a.m. after neighbors called 911 to report the fire.Officials said, "Firefighters did phenomenal work preventing the residential fire from spreading. Ladder 7 arrived and found smoke coming from the garage. Paint cans in the garage were impinged by fire, causing neighbors to report hearing several explosions.Ladder 7’s crew made an interior offensive attack with Squad 7 and within minutes, they had a quick knockdown on the flames. Members of the CFD successfully protected other adjoining residences with such a quick stop."Two cats and a dog were found by firefighters and the pets were safely removed from the structure. One resident was checked out by EMS on the scene for some singeing on his hair, but he was not transported to the hospital.The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries. Ladder 7, Squad 7, Engine 8, Squad 13, Ladder 13 and Battalion 2 were on the scene, along with CFD Investigations.