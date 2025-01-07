Microtex To Build 1st U.S. Operation In Chattanooga; Will Invest $3.8M, Creating 26 Jobs

Microtex Composites, Inc. officials announced today the company will expand its presence by locating the company’s first U.S. operations in Southeast Tennessee.



Microtex Composites will create 26 new jobs and invest nearly $3.8 million in Chattanooga through the project.



Based in Italy, the composites manufacturer has experienced rapid growth in its European markets due to increased demand from its customers in the automotive and aerospace industries, officials said. The move to Hamilton County will establish the company’s manufacturing presence in the U.S., allowing Microtex Composites continued global growth.



Since 2020, TNECD has supported 16 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, resulting in more than 2,500 job commitments and approximately $720 million in capital investments, officials said.“Tennessee is shaped by the global brands like Microtex Composites that call the Volunteer State home, and I thank this company for placing its trust in our state, our skilled workforce and strong business climate.

I welcome Microtex Composites to Tennessee and look forward to seeing the positive impact these new jobs bring to the lives of Tennesseans across Chattanooga and Hamilton County," said Governor Bill Lee.“With a market as expansive as Microtex Composites’, it’s vital to have a location that is primed to meet the needs of the business. I believe Chattanooga’s proximity to water, interstate and rail make it the ideal location for this company as they enter the U.S. market,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.“Opening our new prepreg factory in Chattanooga represents another exciting development of Microtex Composites’ constant commitment to boost production capacity, ensuring the supply of the best qualitative prepreg level. By using ultimate technologies, we guarantee to our U.S. customers the highest quality levels in the field of dry and prepreg composites supply. Not only are we reinforcing our commitment to support customers, but we have also taken this opportunity to hire high qualified and trained staff whose knowledge and experience will contribute to the growth of Microtex Composites team,” said Federico Becagli, president, Microtex Composites, Inc.“We are proud to announce the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Tennessee dedicated to reliable, consistent and lead-time shortened prepreg supply. Microtex Composites is expanding its prepreg production thanks to its technological innovation and modern equipment. Our cutting-edge technologies allow us to strengthen our position in the U.S. market as an advanced materials company, and this new factory in Chattanooga is a key step that will strengthen our operational capabilities and our role in the supply chain,” said Gianfranco Meschini, vice president, Microtex Composites, Inc.“We are happy Microtex Composites has chosen Chattanooga to locate its first manufacturing presence in the U.S. I am confident Hamilton County will provide great economic opportunities for this company, which will also boost our local economy and job market. I appreciate the state and local officials who helped facilitate bringing these new jobs to our community,” said Senator Bo Watson.“I’m thrilled that Microtex Composites has selected Hamilton County as its first location in the United States. This important investment will bring 26 quality jobs to Chattanooga and help boost our local economy. Tennessee’s business-friendly policies continue to attract excellent companies from home and abroad, and I wish Microtex the best as they begin operations here,” said Representative Greg Martin.