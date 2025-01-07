Latest Headlines

CHI Memorial Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway

  • Tuesday, January 7, 2025
CHI Memorial employees from all three hospital campuses, along with North Georgia elected officials and community members, signed the final beam placed for the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia. The evergreen on the beam represents reverence for life. CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Topping Out 1 - A crane hoists the final beam of the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia structure to be placed. The symbolic ceremony also included a small evergreen tree and an American flag representing reverence for life and our freedoms.
photo by CHI Memorial

CHI Memorial marked a significant milestone in the construction of its new state-of-the-art CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia in Ringgold with a ‘topping out’ ceremony Tuesday. This traditional event, signifying the placement of the final beam atop the structure, celebrates the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by the construction team and marks an important step toward the hospital's completion, officials said.

Community leaders joined CHI Memorial employees in writing their names on the final beam before it was raised to the highest point of the 135,000 square-foot facility.

The symbolic ceremony also included a small evergreen tree and an American flag representing reverence for life and our freedoms.

Angie Stiggins, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia administrator, said, "The topping out of our new hospital is a powerful symbol of hope and progress for North Georgia. This new hospital represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of this community, and we can't wait to open our doors and welcome our patients."

The new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is scheduled to open in December. It will have 64 inpatient beds including an intensive care unit (ICU), as well as a full-service emergency department with 24 beds, five operating rooms, two endoscopy suites, comprehensive imaging services, non-invasive cardiac imaging, and a laboratory.

The new building will connect to the current CHI Memorial Parkway building creating a single campus geared toward establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.

Hospital Georgia construction site live camera - https://share.earthcam.net/tJ90CoLmq7TzrY396Yd88H2_DvjtHMdCbK28wck2wHk!


A crane hoists the final beam of the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia structure to be placed. The symbolic ceremony also included a small evergreen tree and an American flag representing reverence for life and our freedoms
photo by CHI Memorial
