Classes Canceled At Soddy Daisy Middle School Due To Downed Power Lines; Buses Get Stuck

Classes were canceled at Soddy Daisy Middle School on Wednesday due to downed power lines.



School buses were stuck for an extended time at the school until a way was cleared.



Parents were initially told, "There are power lines down across the road at the entrance to the school. No cars/buses can get through. Phone lines are not working. Power is out in the building. Students are safe on the buses. We are working diligently to determine a plan and will communicate more when we can.



"We apologize for any inconvenience, but school will be closed at SDMS today.

Buses are going to the new gym at SDHS.

You may pick up your kid there. Please provide patience as we try to handle this situation."Afterward, it was noted that buses 20-2, 21, 90, 13, 16, 19, 50, and 16 were stuck at the school. Officials said, "We will let you know when students are able to be picked up and where. Everyone is safe."Later in the morning, parents were told, "Buses that were stuck at the middle school are headed to the high school. Those buses will run the elementary routes and then they will go back to the high school to pick up your students and bring them home. If you want to pick up your child at the high school, you may proceed there rather than waiting for them to be taken home after the elementary routes are completed."