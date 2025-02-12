Governor Lee Signs Education Freedom Act

Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday signed the Education Freedom Act, which he described as "landmark legislation that establishes Tennessee’s first-ever universal school choice program."

He was joined by members of the Tennessee General Assembly and stakeholders, including dozens of Tennessee families, students and educators.

Governor Lee said, “This is a momentous day as we make universal school choice a reality for all Tennessee families, and I’m grateful to the parents and students who have advocated at the Capitol and across the state. Tennesseans care deeply about their kids’ future, and I’m grateful that families will now have greater opportunity with the freedom to choose their child’s education. I thank the General Assembly for their partnership in advancing the cause of education in Tennessee.”

More information may be found on the Education Freedom Scholarship Program here.

Additional information on how parents may apply for the program is forthcoming as the Department of Education begins the implementation process, which includes promulgation of rules by the State Board of Education and collaboration with the Central Procurement Office, it was stated.

“Thanks to the commitment of Gov. Lee and the General Assembly, Tennessee has now removed barriers for all families across the state to be able to choose the school that best meets the needs of their children,” said Department of Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds. “The Department stands ready to implement this program with fidelity in support of all Tennessee families.”

She said additionally, the legislation "delivers on Governor Lee’s commitment to further investment in Tennessee’s public schools by delivering teacher bonuses, increasing K-12 facilities funding and ensuring state funding to school districts will never decrease due to disenrollment."

The bill was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland).