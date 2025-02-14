Latest Headlines

Officers Check Out Threat Of Mass Violence At Brainerd High; Find Student With Loaded Gun

  • Friday, February 14, 2025

Law enforcement checking out a threat of mass violence at Brainerd High School on Friday located a student with a loaded gun.

At approximately 9 a.m., the staff at Brainerd High received the threat via a phone call. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (and the Chattanooga Police Department SRO) assigned to Brainerd High School began an immediate investigation into the threat.

During the course of the investigation, a loaded handgun was found in a student’s backpack. The student was then placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.

At this time, the investigation regarding the threat and the recovered firearm remains active. 

The student who had the firearm is being charged with possession of a weapon on school property. 

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, "I want to commend the quick actions and teamwork of both the HCSO School Resource Deputy (SRD) and the Chattanooga Police Department School Resource Officer assigned to Brainerd High School. Together, they work as a team to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and facility.

"Their swift response to today’s threat, along with the recovery of a loaded firearm, helped prevent a potentially tragic incident. Our School Resource Deputy Unit remains the most vital resource focused on safeguarding our school campuses and protecting our community’s most valuable asset - our children.”

A pedestrian was struck Friday evening in front of the Dollar Store on East 23rd Street. Witnesses said there was a large police presence and that a person had been taken into custody. ... more

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) ... more

To use baseball vernacular, Deana and Will Hixson unexpectedly found their own field of dreams in a stone cottage home with about six acres of grassy and tree-dotted land surrounding it. That ... more

