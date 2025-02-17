Woman, 23, Shot In Drive-By Shooting On McCallie Avenue Saturday Night

A woman, 23, was shot Saturday night in a drive-by shooting on McCallie Avenue.



Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 9:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of McCallie Avenue. CPD officers initially responded to a local hospital where the victim arrived in a personal vehicle. The officers found a 23-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was driving in the 2000 block of McCallie Avenue when a suspect in another vehicle shot at her.



