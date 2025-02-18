Latest Headlines

Shannon Whitfield Is Sole Finalist For Deputy County Commissioner For Whitfield County

  • Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Shannon Whitfield, who headed the government in Walker County from 2017 to the end of last year, is the sole finalist for deputy county administrator in Whitfield County.

Robert Sivick serves as county administrator for Whitfield County.

Mr. Whitfield was formerly a vice president for his family's Whitfield Oil Company.

He became sole commissioner of Walker County in 2017.

When the new form of county government was installed, he was the first chairman of the five-person board of commissioners.

He was defeated for re-election last May by Angie Teems.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILAR, ... more

Lookout Mountain, Ga. has both a new chief and assistant chief over the fire and police departments. Jason Lewis, who will be sworn in as chief at the March 13 city council meeting, comes to ... more

A man, 39, was killed in a wreck Monday afternoon on Ashland Terrace. Chattanooga Police responded at 12:23 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 700 block of Ashland Terrace. When officers ... more

