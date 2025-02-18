Shannon Whitfield Is Sole Finalist For Deputy County Commissioner For Whitfield County

Shannon Whitfield, who headed the government in Walker County from 2017 to the end of last year, is the sole finalist for deputy county administrator in Whitfield County.

Robert Sivick serves as county administrator for Whitfield County.

Mr. Whitfield was formerly a vice president for his family's Whitfield Oil Company.

He became sole commissioner of Walker County in 2017.

When the new form of county government was installed, he was the first chairman of the five-person board of commissioners.

He was defeated for re-election last May by Angie Teems.