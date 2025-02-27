BlueCross Looking To Sell Sprawling Cameron Hill Property, But It May Take Years

BlueCross officials said they are looking to sell the sprawling, under-used headquarters at the top of Cameron Hill, but it may take years.

SVP and Chief Communications Officer, Dalya Qualls White said, "Our remote-first approach continues to work well for BlueCross, with 89 percent of our workforce now working from home.

"As a result, we are actively exploring the best long-term use of our office space while remaining committed to maintaining a presence in Chattanooga.

"We anticipate a years-long process to find the right buyer and find the right space for our future needs. And we're committed to maintaining a presence in or near downtown Chattanooga.

"In the meantime, our headquarters remains open for employees and BlueSky Institute students."

The $229 million headquarters has 950,000 square feet and a huge parking garage. The road to the parking garage from MLK Boulevard is currently blocked off due to little use.

The Cameron Hill Apartments were previously at the site.

At one time, a long row of mansions were atop the hill, but they were all knocked down during Urban Renewal at the time the freeway was built through town and the Olgiati Bridge was erected.