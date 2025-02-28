Red Flag Warning (High Fire Risk) In Effect Saturday; Possible Severe Storms Tuesday Night

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Saturday afternoon for high winds and low relative humidities - creating a high danger of fire.



The National Weather Service said gusty winds out of the west to northwest Saturday afternoon will increase across the southern Appalachian region. At the same time ample mixing of the lower layers of the atmosphere will cause relative humidity values to drop very low as the air dries out.



The NWS said, "These factors combined with the recent dry conditions will lead to elevated fire weather concerns through the afternoon and early evening."

The Weather Service also said a strong cold front will sweep through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The NWS said, "There is some risk of severe weather with this system, but details aren't certain at this time.

"Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the potential for severe storms."