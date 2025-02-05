County Hires Former State GOP Chairman's Firm As New Lobbyist

The County Commission on Wednesday went along with a move by County Mayor Weston Wamp to replace the county's current lobbyist, Will Denami.

The commission approved the Poplar Group, which is headed by Chris Devaney, of Lookout Mountain, Tn. Mr. Devaney is a former chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party and handled the gubernatorial campaign for Bill Lee when he first won office.

The Poplar Group will be paid $7,500 per month for the months of January through June and $6,000 per month for the months of July through December.

County Mayor Wamp said he looked at several other different possibilities, including the Nashville law firm of Bass, Berry and Sims. He said some charge as much as $10,000 per month.

He said with the Poplar Group that the county "will be getting an entire team, not just an individual."

Mr. Devaney told commission members that the firm will handle no other municipalities. He also said he will not be involved in political campaigns.

He said he has a background in communications and will keep both the county mayor and commission updated on legislative issues.

Mr. Devaney said the firm has three staff members working in the state capital.

He said he has been a registered lobbyist for about four years.