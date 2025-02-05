Arrest Made In Shooting At Bojangles In Red Bank; Victim Not Cooperating

An arrest has been made in the case in which a man was shot while sitting in his car at the Bojangles in Red Bank last Monday.

Steven Willis McDermott, 21, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

The victim initially said he was sitting in a gold Jeep Compass when a white SUV pulled up beside him. He said an unknown black male with an afro and stringy hair got out of the SUV and shot through the passenger window into his right arm.

The victim later told Red Bank Police that the man who shot him was McDermott. He said he was at the Bojangles to sell a gun to McDermott. He said McDermott took the gun and tried to leave. He said he was shot as he struggled for the gun.

The victim later refused to look at a photo lineup and said he is not coming back to Red Bank.

He said he did not want to be labeled a "snitch."