State Comptroller No Longer To Seek Bill Requiring More Frequent Reappraisals

The Tennessee Comptroller’s office has said it will no longer pursue legislation requiring counties to conduct more frequent reappraisals. John Dunn, the office’s director of communications, said that while Comptroller Jason Mumpower still supports the idea of more frequent appraisals, the office is no longer pursuing legislation to require them.

These reappraisals, an overall assessment of property within a county, are normally conducted every 4 to 6 years. Blount County recently became the first county in Tennessee to go to the three-year plan.

Rhea County Property Assessor Debbie Byrd said at a recent County Commission meeting that there had been a significant increase in property values due to a great increase in market value of houses in the county.

When asking the Rhea County Commission to go to the three-year plan, she said that more frequent appraisals would mean less “sticker shock” when it came time to pay property taxes.

County Executive Jim Vincent told the commission that being on a 5-year reappraisal cycle meant larger taxpayers would get a discount on their property taxes until the next reappraisal due to the ratios that are applied to assess property values. But more frequent reappraisals stop that discount, and the county becomes able to capture the true tax value. “They take us to court and win every time on getting the ratio amount applied to their taxes,” he said.

At two different County Commission meetings, Ms. Byrd told the Commission her reasoning for wanting to go from the five-year plan, which includes two ratio tax applications, to a three-year plan with only one ratio a year per cycle.

The County Commission tabled any proposal until Ms. Byrd could provide them with a date to when the county had to decide on whether to go to the three-year plan or stay on the five-year plan. The item will be discussed at a workshop next Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the County Annex Commission Room.

