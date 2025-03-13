Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Hamilton County For Fine Particle Pollution For March 13

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Hamilton County for Fine Particle Pollution for Thursday. Officials said air quality is in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range, which poses health risks, especially for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.Health Warnings:Air quality is currently at levels that may pose health risks, especially to sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.Residents are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities and avoid strenuous exercise outdoors.People at Risk:• Children• Older adults• People with heart disease• People with lung diseaseHealth Effects Include:• irritation to the airways, coughing or difficulty breathing• decreased lung function• aggravate asthmaWhat You Can Do:• Stay indoors as much as possible.• Limit prolonged outdoor activities.• Avoid strenuous exercise outdoors.• Keep windows and doors closed.• Use air purifiers or air conditioning on recirculate mode if available.• Visit apcb.org for air quality updates.We will update information as conditions change.