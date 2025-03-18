Latest Headlines

Airport To Start In Fall On "Twin" Parking Garage

  • Tuesday, March 18, 2025
  • Hannah Campbell
Change is in the air at the Chattanooga airport with the arrival of ultra low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, announced earlier in March. The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority board of commissioners on Monday discussed fast-moving plans for a second four-level parking garage and predicted that more competitive ticket prices are on the horizon.

“Obviously this is a tremendous win for our airport,” said airport President and CEO April Cameron, and that the aviation community is “now fully aware of what is going on in Chattanooga.”

Spirit will boost CHA’s seat capacity by 30 percent when flights begin June 4.
It will offer nonstop service to three destinations: Orlando and Newark four times a week and Fort Lauderdale three times a week.

“These additional flights are markets that I think our community will enjoy,” said board Chair James Hall.

Spirit is the first new carrier in Chattanooga since 2016. Commissioner David Littlejohn recognized signs of competition and predicted a gradual decrease in ticket prices overall.

The airport is still seeking bids for the new parking garage, a twin of the existing 1,300-spot garage. Ms. Cameron said she expects a contract by summer and construction to begin in the fall.

Spirit adds 1,930 seats weekly to CHA’s seat capacity. Until the new garage is built, Parking Concepts Inc. parking management company will employ alternatives to care for these customers and more as other carriers trade small planes for bigger ones.

“It’s a great problem to have, but it will be a challenge when Spirit comes in,” PCI Vice President Bob Linehart told the board.

“This is the airport of convenience,” Chair Hall reminded the board.

Wilson Air Center will provide ground handling services for Spirit such as ticketing, baggage handling and counter personnel, as it does for Allegiant Air, it was stated.

January enplanements were up 20 percent year-over-year, Ms. Cameron reported. February enplanements were up only 5 percent, but marked the highest February ever. February seat capacity is up 19 percent year-to-date.
The board approved a land lease and a parking lot lease with West Star Aviation, who will build an eighth maintenance hangar and add parking for employees.

The maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has continued to grow since it came to Chattanooga in 2015. It employs 510 people today and will add 80 to 100 new employees with the new hangar in 2026.

The 120,000-square-foot project includes 40,000 square feet of maintenance space and 33,000 square feet of office and shop space.

The board approved the lease of part of the former Herb Adcox Chevrolet property located at 5721 Lee Highway to Southeast Auto Brokers. Two other tenants occupy the property, as well as a temporary airport maintenance shed, but eventually the airport will expand there to Brainerd Road.

The board approved its first contract with Silent Falcon to evaluate the runway’s pavement annually for maintenance and repairs using drone footage. The increase in air traffic means more wear and tear on the runway, it was stated.

The method will soon be the industry standard, said airport Vice President of Operations Jack McAfee. The runway had been inspected every five years by people on foot.

The early intervention that Silent Falcon provides will save money, he said, and the cost of the contract is one-seventh that of the previous contractor.
Latest Headlines
Collegedale Commission Approves Automated License Plate Reader
  • Breaking News
  • 3/18/2025
City Of Chattanooga Asks Local Businesses To Sign Up As City Government Suppliers
  • Government
  • 3/18/2025
THP New Lt. Colonel Of Field Operations Was Formerly Capt. Of Chattanooga District
  • Government
  • 3/18/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 3/18/2025
Airport To Start In Fall On "Twin" Parking Garage
  • Breaking News
  • 3/18/2025
Cleveland Baseball Continues Mastery Over Bradley Central
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/18/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/18/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,GENE ... more

Skrmetti Says NIL Settlement Reached To Benefit Student-Athletes
  • 3/17/2025

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Monday that a bipartisan coalition of states has reached a final settlement - pending court approval - in its lawsuit against the National ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 3/17/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Walnut Street Bridge Popular On Last Day Before Closure
Walnut Street Bridge Popular On Last Day Before Closure
  • 3/17/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/17/2025
Man, 44, Shot And Killed On Youngstown Road On Saturday
  • 3/16/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2025
East Ridge Dog Park Staying Put For Now As Debate On Site Continues
  • 3/15/2025
Opinion
Time For A County Only Planning Commission
  • 3/17/2025
East Tennessee Wetlands Important Not Only For Wildlife, But Flood Control
  • 3/17/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Bill Requires Citizenship Verification For All K-12 Students
  • 3/18/2025
Policymakers Need To Listen To Educators
  • 3/18/2025
Reflections On The 5-Year Anniversary Of The Pandemic
  • 3/18/2025
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Carolina's Bubba Cunningham Has Some Splainin' To Do
Mark Wiedmer: Carolina's Bubba Cunningham Has Some Splainin' To Do
  • 3/17/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols Anxious For The Main Event
Dan Fleser: Vols Anxious For The Main Event
  • 3/17/2025
UTC Legend Willie White Glad NIT Gave Him One Last Hurrah
UTC Legend Willie White Glad NIT Gave Him One Last Hurrah
  • 3/17/2025
Randy Smith: March Madness Hits High Gear
Randy Smith: March Madness Hits High Gear
  • 3/17/2025
UTC Hoops Prepare For Trip To Murfreeboro, NIT Opener Against MTSU
  • 3/17/2025
Happenings
Make Music Day Returns To Chattanooga In 2025
  • 3/18/2025
HCEMS Hero Reunites With Rescue Victim From Explosion 8 Years Ago
HCEMS Hero Reunites With Rescue Victim From Explosion 8 Years Ago
  • 3/17/2025
Life With Ferris: GCLM Presents Le Printemps, A Garden Club Of America Flower Show
Life With Ferris: GCLM Presents Le Printemps, A Garden Club Of America Flower Show
  • 3/17/2025
McLemore Resort To Host Evening With New York Times Best-Selling Author, Tom Coyne April 24
McLemore Resort To Host Evening With New York Times Best-Selling Author, Tom Coyne April 24
  • 3/17/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/17/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has 40th Anniversary Masterworks Concert March 29
  • 3/18/2025
James Rogers Opened Dollywood 2025 Friday
James Rogers Opened Dollywood 2025 Friday
  • 3/15/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Brokers No. 1
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Brokers No. 1
  • 3/17/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Barnett and Company Classics Series Beethoven's 5th Is April 10
  • 3/18/2025
Opinion
Time For A County Only Planning Commission
  • 3/17/2025
East Tennessee Wetlands Important Not Only For Wildlife, But Flood Control
  • 3/17/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Bill Requires Citizenship Verification For All K-12 Students
  • 3/18/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
Future Capital And Hantz Group Announce Partnership
  • 3/18/2025
Gas Prices Drop 7.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/17/2025
Derek Rende Joins Southeastern Trust Company As Business Development Officer
Derek Rende Joins Southeastern Trust Company As Business Development Officer
  • 3/17/2025
Real Estate
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
UTC Theatre Students Take Center Stage In National Social Venture Competition
UTC Theatre Students Take Center Stage In National Social Venture Competition
  • 3/17/2025
Lee University Receives THA Healthcare Collaborative Grant
Lee University Receives THA Healthcare Collaborative Grant
  • 3/17/2025
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Honoring Locals Buried In Paupers’ Cemetery
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Honoring Locals Buried In Paupers’ Cemetery
  • 3/17/2025
Living Well
Possibilities Luncheon Raises Over $230,000 For Patient Scholarship Fund
Possibilities Luncheon Raises Over $230,000 For Patient Scholarship Fund
  • 3/17/2025
R. Phillip Burns Endowed Chair In Surgery Initiative Invests In The Future
  • 3/17/2025
CHI Memorial 1st In Chattanooga Region To Offer Innovative AFib Treatment
CHI Memorial 1st In Chattanooga Region To Offer Innovative AFib Treatment
  • 3/17/2025
Memories
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
"Rhea County Spartans" Progam Is March 23
  • 3/12/2025
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
Outdoors
TVA Campgrounds, Dam Visitor Centers Opening For 2025 Season
  • 3/14/2025
Tennessee Celebrates Dedication Of 16th State Forest
  • 3/14/2025
Native Plant Nursery Opening Rescheduled
  • 3/14/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
  • 3/17/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Peace In A World Of High Anxiety
Bob Tamasy: Finding Peace In A World Of High Anxiety
  • 3/17/2025
CBMC Connect3 Teams Ignite Workplace Revival
  • 3/17/2025
Obituaries
Carl Denton Scroggins, Jr.
Carl Denton Scroggins, Jr.
  • 3/17/2025
John Patrick McMillan
  • 3/17/2025
Altha Ruth Harris
Altha Ruth Harris
  • 3/17/2025
Government
THP New Lt. Colonel Of Field Operations Was Formerly Capt. Of Chattanooga District
  • 3/18/2025
City To Host Inauguration Ceremony For Mayor, Council April 14
  • 3/17/2025
Catoosa County Announces Tire Amnesty Day; No-Cost To Turn In Scrap Tires
Catoosa County Announces Tire Amnesty Day; No-Cost To Turn In Scrap Tires
  • 3/17/2025