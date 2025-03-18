Airport To Start In Fall On "Twin" Parking Garage

Change is in the air at the Chattanooga airport with the arrival of ultra low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, announced earlier in March. The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority board of commissioners on Monday discussed fast-moving plans for a second four-level parking garage and predicted that more competitive ticket prices are on the horizon.“Obviously this is a tremendous win for our airport,” said airport President and CEO April Cameron, and that the aviation community is “now fully aware of what is going on in Chattanooga.”Spirit will boost CHA’s seat capacity by 30 percent when flights begin June 4.It will offer nonstop service to three destinations: Orlando and Newark four times a week and Fort Lauderdale three times a week.“These additional flights are markets that I think our community will enjoy,” said board Chair James Hall.Spirit is the first new carrier in Chattanooga since 2016. Commissioner David Littlejohn recognized signs of competition and predicted a gradual decrease in ticket prices overall.The airport is still seeking bids for the new parking garage, a twin of the existing 1,300-spot garage. Ms. Cameron said she expects a contract by summer and construction to begin in the fall.Spirit adds 1,930 seats weekly to CHA’s seat capacity. Until the new garage is built, Parking Concepts Inc. parking management company will employ alternatives to care for these customers and more as other carriers trade small planes for bigger ones.“It’s a great problem to have, but it will be a challenge when Spirit comes in,” PCI Vice President Bob Linehart told the board.“This is the airport of convenience,” Chair Hall reminded the board.Wilson Air Center will provide ground handling services for Spirit such as ticketing, baggage handling and counter personnel, as it does for Allegiant Air, it was stated.January enplanements were up 20 percent year-over-year, Ms. Cameron reported. February enplanements were up only 5 percent, but marked the highest February ever. February seat capacity is up 19 percent year-to-date.The board approved a land lease and a parking lot lease with West Star Aviation, who will build an eighth maintenance hangar and add parking for employees.The maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has continued to grow since it came to Chattanooga in 2015. It employs 510 people today and will add 80 to 100 new employees with the new hangar in 2026.The 120,000-square-foot project includes 40,000 square feet of maintenance space and 33,000 square feet of office and shop space.The board approved the lease of part of the former Herb Adcox Chevrolet property located at 5721 Lee Highway to Southeast Auto Brokers. Two other tenants occupy the property, as well as a temporary airport maintenance shed, but eventually the airport will expand there to Brainerd Road.The board approved its first contract with Silent Falcon to evaluate the runway’s pavement annually for maintenance and repairs using drone footage. The increase in air traffic means more wear and tear on the runway, it was stated.The method will soon be the industry standard, said airport Vice President of Operations Jack McAfee. The runway had been inspected every five years by people on foot.The early intervention that Silent Falcon provides will save money, he said, and the cost of the contract is one-seventh that of the previous contractor.