Chamber Hosting County Commission On Growth Planning

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meeting of the County Commission on Monday "regarding long-term development and growth planning."

It will be at 4 p.m. at the Chamber offices at 811 Broad St.

The commission has not yet approved the Plan Hamilton produced by the Regional Planning Agency, which hired a consultant.

Some rural residents had complained that the plan would allow too much development and ruin their country setting.

County Mayor Weston Wamp, at a meeting attended by some 300 rural residents, said the plan would not go forward until the group's needs and desires were addressed.

A vote still has not been held by the county on Plan Hamilton.

The Chamber recently hosted a meeting of the City Council and County Commission on the issue of tax abatement for NOVONIX.