2 Men Who Died In Crash Of Small Plane At LaFayette Airport Are Identified

Two men who died in the crash of a small, low-wing airplane at the LaFayette, Ga., airport on Thursday afternoon have been identified.They were Russel Edward Jones, 48, of LaFayette and Steven Boyd Powell, 52, of Cartersville.Mr.Powell was the owner of the plane and Mr. Jones was a pilot instructor.The crash happened as the plane was landing at the north end of the airport.Authorities said as emergency crews approached the wrecked plane several explosions broke out. The runway was then engulfed in flames.The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.