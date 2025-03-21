Latest Headlines

2 Men Who Died In Crash Of Small Plane At LaFayette Airport Are Identified

  • Friday, March 21, 2025
Two men who died in the crash of a small, low-wing airplane at the LaFayette, Ga., airport on Thursday afternoon have been identified.

They were Russel Edward Jones, 48, of LaFayette and Steven Boyd Powell, 52, of Cartersville.

Mr.
Powell was the owner of the plane and Mr. Jones was a pilot instructor.

The crash happened as the plane was landing at the north end of the airport.

Authorities said as emergency crews approached the wrecked plane several explosions broke out. The runway was then engulfed in flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Liquor Store Planned On Frazier Avenue Next To The Walnut Street Bridge
  • 3/21/2025

A liquor store is being planned on Frazier Avenue in an old building next to the Walnut Street Bridge. Joe and Heather Degaetano are owners of the property at Frazier Ave. The Cheese Tax ... more

County Ending FUSE Program Aimed At Keeping Frequent Customers Out Of The Jail; Focusing On Drug Effort
  • 3/21/2025

The county is ending the FUSE program that was meant to provide help to individuals who were continually re-arrested and taken to the jail. County officials said the focus will be on a new ... more

Lawsuit Filed Over Mercury Cab Operation
  • 3/21/2025

A lawsuit has been filed over who is the rightful operator of Mercury Cabs in Chattanooga. Local businessman Tony Boston sued Tenesica Cross, claiming she has never registered her business ... more

Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 21
Bond Between Wieland and Keeslar Will Last Beyond Their Time At UTC
Bond Between Wieland and Keeslar Will Last Beyond Their Time At UTC
  • 3/21/2025
Paul Payne: Mocs Fans Should Make Plans To ‘Pack The Mac” On Saturday
Paul Payne: Mocs Fans Should Make Plans To 'Pack The Mac" On Saturday
  • 3/21/2025
From The Netherlands To Chattanooga, UTC’s Diouf Displays Promise His Freshman Year
From The Netherlands To Chattanooga, UTC's Diouf Displays Promise His Freshman Year
  • 3/20/2025
Hoops Central: NCAA First Round: No. 5 Seed Lady Vols vs. No. 12 Seed South Florida
Jim Greeson Releases New Book Documenting His Favorite Road Trips
Jim Greeson Releases New Book Documenting His Favorite Road Trips
  • 3/21/2025
The Human Bean Teams Up With FOT4P For Fundraiser And Adoption Event April 1
Chattanooga State's Writers@Work Program Welcomes Award-Winning Author Lorrie Moore
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
  • 3/21/2025
Chattanooga Music Club Has Free Recital And Tea For Scholarship Winners
Chattanooga Music Club Has Free Recital And Tea For Scholarship Winners
  • 3/21/2025
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents “All Aboard” Concert
Southern Adventist University's School Of Music Presents "All Aboard" Concert
  • 3/21/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
Sanctus House Wraps Up Filming In Chattanooga Area
Sanctus House Wraps Up Filming In Chattanooga Area
  • 3/20/2025
Dismantling The U.S. Department Of Education Threatens Future Generations
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Shaw Industries Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer Kellie Ballew Recognized As 2024 IWBI Trailblazer Award Recipient
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
Automotive Program At Southern Adventist University Offers Free Vehicle Inspections To Community
Automotive Program At Southern Adventist University Offers Free Vehicle Inspections To Community
  • 3/21/2025
St. Andrew's-Sewanee's WMTN-LP 93.1, 103.1 Named Best Foreign Language Show
St. Andrew's-Sewanee's WMTN-LP 93.1, 103.1 Named Best Foreign Language Show
  • 3/21/2025
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Annual Spring Banquet
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Annual Spring Banquet
  • 3/21/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Kicks Off Friday
Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Kicks Off Friday
  • 3/21/2025
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga's 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Bob Tamasy: Too Much Emphasis On Outward Appearances?
Bob Tamasy: Too Much Emphasis On Outward Appearances?
  • 3/20/2025
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
Daniel Lynn Smith
Daniel Lynn Smith
  • 3/21/2025
Mark Gray Cambron II
Mark Gray Cambron II
  • 3/21/2025
Jimmie Lou Craw
Jimmie Lou Craw
  • 3/21/2025
Sheriff Austin Garrett Meets With FBI Director Kash Patel In Nashville
Sheriff Austin Garrett Meets With FBI Director Kash Patel In Nashville
  • 3/21/2025
