Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, March 22, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALVAREZ,VILERA YOENDY
2003 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION

BELL,JACOLBRE DARLINE
3709 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BENNETT,LINDSEY MICHELLE
3113 MOSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BENNETT,RONALD DESHAWN
6214 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BIRT,TYRUS DEMETRAY
142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BLANCK,LUCAS JOHN
34 TERRACE AVE NASSAU, 11233
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

CHEATON,NICHOLS ANTONIO
4400 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

CLARK,TRAVIS AARON
6041 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

COLLIER,ANDRE JAMASON
3956 WEDD OAKS COURTS HARRISON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONNER,ASHLEY BROOKE
5001 WOODLAND VIEW CUR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DANIELS,DEMIKE KHAYRIC
627 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DARNELL,DAVID D
2020 POL COUNTY AVENUE CLEVELAND, 00000
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

DAVIS,MARK CHRISTOPHER
910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DEKINE,KIARA NICOLE
1 MAUDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EBERHARDT,TERRANCE LAGAN
2631 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

EVANS,MELVIN LEBRON
2226 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

FLOYD,CHRISTOPHER A
727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FLOYD,CHRISTOPHER A
727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GADDIS,COLE WILLIAM MILES
2337 NOPONE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37311
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GLENN,JAMONICA M
3400 LISA DR APT 17 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)
THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)
THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)
THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)
THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)

HALL,RANDY SCOTT
3702 WILLOW LAKE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)

HAMILTON,WILLIAM DAVID
2101 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRIS,CORTINO ARTREZ
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LYLE,VALERIE TENA
1400 NORTH CHAMBER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MACK,BAIYA KASHEA
7523 LEEMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $6,000.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

MAMANI,SAIF SULEMAN
839 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MARENIC,ANGELA T
3944 CHURCH HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MARIN VITRIAGO,NAYELI RACHELL
2003 WILSON STREET CHATANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROSTITUTION

MCCURRY,DARVIN BLAKE
727 E.

11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCLAURIN,KENDALL ANTOINE
7424 BONNIE OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MIGUEL,DIEGO
905 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MOORE,TIMOTHY MARION
3924 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OGLE,JERAD JAMES
3820 MOUNTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC SIGNAL
LICENSE TO BE CARRIED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PARKS,MICHAEL RAY
7623 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PRESTON,JORDAN TYRESE
NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

ROGERS,ERWIN JERMAINE
1718 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIRMANS,LAYKEN MACKENZIE
1213 STACY DRIVE DATLON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

SMITH,BOBBY LYNN
14710 OLD STATE HIGHWAY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF FIREARM

SWAFFORD,NATHAN ANTHONY
9406 WALNUT ST Ooltewah, 37363
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THORNTON,CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
7103 TANAGAR COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

THURMAN,ALBERT RAY
310 THURMAN LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

TUCKER,DOUGLAS B
5810 WELWORTH AVE APT #8 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

WARNOCK,AARON MIKEL
541 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

WATSON,JAMES TERRELL
3021 MCBRYE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112528
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILKERSON,DERRICK
13935 MOORE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WOFFORD,GEORGE ERIC
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WRIGHT,TYLER EUGENE
261 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WRIGHT,TYLER EUGENE
261 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

