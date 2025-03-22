Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALVAREZ, VILERA YOENDY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BENNETT, RONALD DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLANCK, LUCAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|CHEATON, NICHOLS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, TRAVIS AARON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/30/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DARNELL, DAVID D
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/20/1961
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|EVANS, MELVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/19/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER A
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|GADDIS, COLE WILLIAM MILES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMILTON, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LYLE, VALERIE TENA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MAMANI, SAIF SULEMAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/07/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARENIC, ANGELA T
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/24/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCCURRY, DARVIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MIGUEL, DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/25/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OGLE, JERAD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC SIGNAL
- LICENSE TO BE CARRIED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|PARKS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PRESTON, JORDAN TYRESE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SIRMANS, LAYKEN MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|SMITH, BOBBY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF FIREARM
|
|SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THURMAN, ALBERT RAY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/22/1958
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
|
|TUCKER, DOUGLAS B
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/27/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
|