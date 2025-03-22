Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALVAREZ,VILERA YOENDY

2003 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROMOTING PROSTITUTION



BELL,JACOLBRE DARLINE

3709 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BENNETT,LINDSEY MICHELLE

3113 MOSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BENNETT,RONALD DESHAWN

6214 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BIRT,TYRUS DEMETRAY

142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BLANCK,LUCAS JOHN

34 TERRACE AVE NASSAU, 11233

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



CHEATON,NICHOLS ANTONIO

4400 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



CLARK,TRAVIS AARON

6041 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



COLLIER,ANDRE JAMASON

3956 WEDD OAKS COURTS HARRISON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CONNER,ASHLEY BROOKE

5001 WOODLAND VIEW CUR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DANIELS,DEMIKE KHAYRIC

627 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DARNELL,DAVID D

2020 POL COUNTY AVENUE CLEVELAND, 00000

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



DAVIS,MARK CHRISTOPHER

910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DEKINE,KIARA NICOLE

1 MAUDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EBERHARDT,TERRANCE LAGAN

2631 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)



EVANS,MELVIN LEBRON

2226 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



FLOYD,CHRISTOPHER A

727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FLOYD,CHRISTOPHER A

727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GADDIS,COLE WILLIAM MILES

2337 NOPONE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37311

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



GLENN,JAMONICA M

3400 LISA DR APT 17 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)

THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)

THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)

THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)

THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)



HALL,RANDY SCOTT

3702 WILLOW LAKE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)



HAMILTON,WILLIAM DAVID

2101 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HARRIS,CORTINO ARTREZ

7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



LYLE,VALERIE TENA

1400 NORTH CHAMBER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MACK,BAIYA KASHEA

7523 LEEMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $6,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



MAMANI,SAIF SULEMAN

839 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MARENIC,ANGELA T

3944 CHURCH HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MARIN VITRIAGO,NAYELI RACHELL

2003 WILSON STREET CHATANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROSTITUTION



MCCURRY,DARVIN BLAKE

727 E.

Here are the mug shots:

ALVAREZ, VILERA YOENDY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

PROMOTING PROSTITUTION BENNETT, RONALD DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLANCK, LUCAS JOHN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL CHEATON, NICHOLS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/12/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) CLARK, TRAVIS AARON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/21/1982

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/30/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DARNELL, DAVID D

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/20/1961

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/29/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) EVANS, MELVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/19/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER A

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GADDIS, COLE WILLIAM MILES

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/14/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/07/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LYLE, VALERIE TENA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MAMANI, SAIF SULEMAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/07/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARENIC, ANGELA T

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/24/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCURRY, DARVIN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MIGUEL, DIEGO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/25/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OGLE, JERAD JAMES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC SIGNAL

LICENSE TO BE CARRIED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION PARKS, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/17/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PRESTON, JORDAN TYRESE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/22/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIRMANS, LAYKEN MACKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL SMITH, BOBBY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF FIREARM SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THURMAN, ALBERT RAY

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 05/22/1958

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A FIREARM TUCKER, DOUGLAS B

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/27/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)



