Dalton Police Investigating Theft Of Wallet

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who stole a wallet after the rightful owner dropped it outside of a local convenience store by accident. The incident was recorded by the store's surveillance cameras.

The incident happened on March 10, at the Racetrac store on Chattanooga Road. The victim was walking into the store at approximately 7:15 p.m. when he dropped his wallet outside of the front door without realizing it. The victim continued into the store. A few seconds later, an older man with a long gray beard was recorded picking up the wallet and then walking to the counter and talking to a man who was making a purchase. The older man then put the wallet in his back pocket and the two men left the store together. They left the store in a red Toyota sedan. The victim told police that he had two debit cards, identification cards, and approximately $140 in cash in the wallet.

The suspect is a white man with shoulder length graying hair and a bushy gray beard. The suspect wore faded jeans, a faded red polo shirt, and a Budweiser racing jacket.

Anyone who knows this man is asked to contact Detective Clinton Travis at 706 278-9085, extension 9-231.