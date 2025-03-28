Vols Headed To Elite 8 After Thrashing Of Kentucky
Latest Headlines

Weston Wamp Says Schools Could Use Financial Infusion From The City

  • Friday, March 28, 2025
  • Gail Perry

County Mayor Weston Wamp told members of the Rotary Club that students at many schools within the city are not performing well, and he said the city should join the county in funding education.

He said, "We need the city of Chattanooga to participate in public education."

The county mayor said Chattanooga is doing what is required in school funding, "but other cities comparable to Chattanooga’s size in the state are doing more than is required."

The speaker noted that when the city and county schools were merged in 1997 to all become part of the Hamilton County school district, the city was not part of the funding plan. "But funding is needed now," he said.

He said, "That would be an investment that will show results 10-20 years in the future."

Haley Burton, the county mayor's press secretary, said afterward, “Mayor Wamp simply suggested the city of Chattanooga consider how its peer cities in Tennessee are choosing to invest in public education.

"Today, only the minimum required by state law, 50 percent of the 2.25 percent local sales tax collected in Chattanooga, goes to Hamilton County Schools.

"Meanwhile, Knoxville and Clarksville are going beyond the minimum to invest in their future. Knoxville allocates 72.2 percent, an additional $51 million more than required, to Knox County Schools and Clarksville gives 75.3 percent, $28 million more than the minimum for its school system. These cities are prioritizing education - and it’s making a difference.

"Chattanooga has the same opportunity. If we want to stay competitive, support working families, and strengthen our community, investing in public education should be our top priority.”

County Mayor Wamp said that the culture in each of the Hamilton County schools creates the recipe for success. A handful of the schools were singled out as having excellent performance, but he said that just four of the 34 schools in the Chattanooga city limits are performing above the average.

He said the city of Chattanooga is the economic engine of the region, and he said the performance of high schools in proximity of downtown is especially low, naming Howard and Brainerd.

"But you can change the culture," he said. Examples of success are Girl’s Leadership Academy and Chattanooga Prep, both public charter schools which he said outperform other schools that the students there would otherwise be zoned to attend.

Both innovation and establishing charter schools through public philanthropy are ways this can be done and is one path to entrepreneurship, he said.

Public education does not like competition that comes with charter schools, he said, but competition customarily makes things better. For example, in this community with deep roots in private schools McCallie is better because of Baylor. The same can be applied to public education, he stated.

And, the city needs the resurgence of entrepreneurship that Chattanooga was known for in the past, he said.

In the 20th century, he said, Chattanooga was a place where business leaders envisioned the future of the city and Hamilton County. He mentioned large companies founded here such as Coca Cola bottling, Provident Insurance, Brock Candy and Chattanooga Medicine, and by the 1920’s he said Chattanooga was known as “the Dynamo of Dixie.” It is the story of leaders and philanthropists who also developed mountains and buildings, he said..

But he said that entrepreneurship that defined the community is now not what it used to be in Chattanooga. He said that his goal is to shape the county where his five children are growing up. And reviving the entrepreneurial spirit is one way to do that.

Another way is using tax dollars for incentives differently. That money should help local businesses that traditionally have been the philanthropists, in addition to foreign investors, he said. Ultimately there is a need to boost small business ownership, and that helps public education, he said. The public sector needs to support rethinking the way tax incentives are made.

He said that young people are not being taught skills and there is a need for people to learn the skills that are needed by many industries. Now is the time to invest in education, including technical and vocational education, he said. "The state of our schools is a window into our community," he said, "and the competency of our young people in 10-20 years will be based on education they get now."

It is misguided to believe that everybody will be going to college and that all high schools should be aimed at college readiness, he said. There are advantages of vocational schools. A student might not be a great in certain subjects because everybody does not learn the same way, but those leaving a vocational school are ready for the future, he said. And these students are the ones who often start successful businesses. Mayor Wamp is asking for help to convert the Golden Gateway site into a school that will pattern after Kirkman, the technical and vocational high school that was in downtown Chattanooga from 1928 until 1991.

He said that the culture in the schools creates the recipe for success. A handful of the schools were singled out as having excellent performance but he said that is just four of the 34 schools in the Chattanooga city limits, or 39 percent, that are performing above the average.

The city of Chattanooga is the economic engine of the region, and he said that the performance of some high schools within the city is especially low, naming Howard and Brainerd. "But you can change the culture," he said. Examples of success are Girl’s Leadership Academy and Chattanooga Prep, both public charter schools which outperform other schools that the students there would otherwise be zoned to attend. Both innovation and establishing charter schools through public philanthropy, are ways this can be done and is one path to entrepreneurship, he said. Public education does not like competition that comes with charter schools, he said but competition customarily makes things better. For example, in this community with deep roots in private schools McCallie is better because of Baylor. The same can be applied to public education.

Latest Headlines
Home Being Built In Sale Creek Damaged By Fire Friday Night
Home Being Built In Sale Creek Damaged By Fire Friday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 3/29/2025
Lee Track And Field Earn Four NCAA Division II Provisionals
  • Sports
  • 3/29/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/29/2025
UTC's Boyd Breaks 10,000 Meter Record
  • Sports
  • 3/28/2025
Baylor Soccer Ties Dalton 2-2; Dalton Wins On PKs
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/28/2025
Dalton State Women Ranked Fourth In NAIA Golf Poll
  • Sports
  • 3/28/2025
Breaking News
Home Being Built In Sale Creek Damaged By Fire Friday Night
Home Being Built In Sale Creek Damaged By Fire Friday Night
  • 3/29/2025

A new home in its final stages of construction succumbed to heavy fire damage in Sale Creek Friday night. A 911 call was made at 10 p.m. reporting a residential fire at 2080 Boat Hook ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/29/2025

more

Drowning Victim From Wednesday Is Identified
  • 3/28/2025

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has officially released the name of the victim in the drowning incident that occurred Wednesday evening near the 10800 block of Birchwood Pike at Skull Island. ... more

Breaking News
Georgia Resident Enters Best Interest Plea Of TennCare Fraud In Bradley County
  • 3/28/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/28/2025
Meigs County Man Arrested For Georgetown Arson
  • 3/27/2025
Florida Man Gets 90-Month Sentence In Chattanooga Federal Court In Child Sex Case
  • 3/27/2025
Dalton Police Investigating Theft Of Wallet
Dalton Police Investigating Theft Of Wallet
  • 3/27/2025
Opinion
Reminiscing Old UTC Basketball
  • 3/27/2025
Letter To The World - And Response (4)
  • 3/27/2025
Doctors' Day Reminds Us Of All That Physicians Do
  • 3/28/2025
Greenland
  • 3/28/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 28
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 28
  • 3/28/2025
Sports
Tennessee Headed For Elite 8 After Beating Kentucky On 3rd Try
  • 3/28/2025
UTC's Boyd Breaks 10,000 Meter Record
  • 3/28/2025
UTC Beach Volleyball Hosts Chattanooga Clash
  • 3/28/2025
Dalton State Women Ranked Fourth In NAIA Golf Poll
  • 3/28/2025
The Honors Course Site Of UTC Women’s Golf Hosting 6th Chattanooga Classic
The Honors Course Site Of UTC Women’s Golf Hosting 6th Chattanooga Classic
  • 3/27/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About WUTC, James K. Polk, R.H. Hunt In Paris, And Businesses Coming And Going
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About WUTC, James K. Polk, R.H. Hunt In Paris, And Businesses Coming And Going
  • 3/28/2025
Vietnam Veterans Of America, Chapter 203, To Host Annual Fundraiser
Vietnam Veterans Of America, Chapter 203, To Host Annual Fundraiser
  • 3/28/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
  • 3/28/2025
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Is April 4
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Is April 4
  • 3/28/2025
Titanium Christian Siriano Fashion Show For CADAS Is May 31
Titanium Christian Siriano Fashion Show For CADAS Is May 31
  • 3/28/2025
Entertainment
Road To Nightfall Returns April 3
Road To Nightfall Returns April 3
  • 3/28/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/28/2025
McLemore Resort Announces 2025 Songwriter's Series
McLemore Resort Announces 2025 Songwriter's Series
  • 3/28/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony To Present “Meditations And Alleluias”
Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony To Present “Meditations And Alleluias”
  • 3/28/2025
Opinion
Reminiscing Old UTC Basketball
  • 3/27/2025
Letter To The World - And Response (4)
  • 3/27/2025
Doctors' Day Reminds Us Of All That Physicians Do
  • 3/28/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
Tennessee American Water President Addresses New ASCE Report Card, Urges More Investment In Critical Water Infrastructure
  • 3/28/2025
Unemployment In Tennessee Continues to Hold Steady
Unemployment In Tennessee Continues to Hold Steady
  • 3/27/2025
RISE Chattanooga Launches B.O.O.M. To Ignite Creative Entrepreneurship
  • 3/27/2025
Real Estate
1010 E. 3rd Medical Office Building Is Sold For $6.9 Million
  • 3/27/2025
Ellis Gardner: A Place For All - Honoring Fair Housing Month
  • 3/27/2025
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Student Scene
McCallie Students Advance After Success At Science And Engineering Fair
McCallie Students Advance After Success At Science And Engineering Fair
  • 3/27/2025
Student Art Exhibit Opening At Southern Adventist University Represents Disability And Chronic Illness
Student Art Exhibit Opening At Southern Adventist University Represents Disability And Chronic Illness
  • 3/27/2025
CSCC Announces Entrepreneurship Event - Student And Community Pitch Winners
CSCC Announces Entrepreneurship Event - Student And Community Pitch Winners
  • 3/27/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Expansion To Add New Signature Studio Assisted Living Apartments
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Expansion To Add New Signature Studio Assisted Living Apartments
  • 3/28/2025
Honorees Announced for 2025 Annual Doctors’ Day Salute
  • 3/28/2025
Chattanooga Rescue Mission Easter Banquet Set For April 20
  • 3/28/2025
Memories
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
Outdoors
Aircraft To Drop Oral Rabies Vaccine For Wildlife In Georgia
  • 3/27/2025
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
  • 3/24/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Travel
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
  • 3/27/2025
Holy Week Events At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 3/26/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Obituaries
Laurie Ann Southall Jackson Utsu
Laurie Ann Southall Jackson Utsu
  • 3/29/2025
Gladys "Janet" Rogers
Gladys "Janet" Rogers
  • 3/29/2025
CORRECTION: Jalen Dewayne Aker Very Much Alive; Obit Was Fake
  • 3/28/2025
Government
2025 “Spring CLEAN” Will Focus On Lakeshore Park, Hamilton St. Areas
  • 3/28/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 3/28/2025
Driver Arrested For Reckless Driving - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/28/2025