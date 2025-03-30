Latest Headlines

Carl Levi, City And County Official And Veterans Advocate, Dies At 94

  • Sunday, March 30, 2025

Carl Levi, a longtime city and county official who was best known as an advocate for veterans, has died at 94.

Mr. Levi was praised for his community service at Wednesday's meeting of the County Commission during a presentation on another topic by General Bill Raines and county historian Linda Moss Mines.

Mr. Levi marched in the first Chattanooga Armed Forces Day Parade in 1947 when he was 19. He was active in the nation's longest running military parade in all the following years.

He joined the National Guard in the 1950s to earn some extra money while in school. He was promoted from the rank of corporal to Brigadier General.

The National Guard Armory on Holtzclaw Avenue bears his name.

Chattanooga Mayor Rudy Olgiati gave Mr. Levi a job in the city treasurer’s office where he remained for 45 years. He also served two terms as Hamilton County Trustee.

For many years, he met with close friends on a regular basis at Wally's Restaurant on McCallie Avenue - mainly to talk politics.

Arrangements for a visitation and memorial service will be announced in the coming months after loved ones have returned to the south.

A complete obituary and arrangements will be announced by Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel.

Carl Levi arrived for his 92nd birthday party at Wally's Restaurant on McCallie Avenue
