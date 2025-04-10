Latest Headlines

Plans To Be Drawn Up To Use Ground Floor Of Gateway Building For CTE

  • Thursday, April 10, 2025

Plans will be drawn up to use the ground floor of the Gateway Building for Career and Technical Education students.

The County Commission on Wednesday approved the selection of architect Tinker Ma to design the reuse of part of the Golden Gateway building.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the space includes from 40,000 to 50,000 square feet.

He said it will be designed in line with continuing changing needs in CTE with the architect during the design process.

The county mayor said there is renewed interest in technical education at the Harrison Bay and Sequoyah schools at the Career Education Academy.

Justin Witt of the county schools said school officials will be working with the architect.

There was an earlier proposal for the Center for Creative Arts to move to the site from its Dallas Road campus, but that was withdrawn.

The county purchased the spacious building that dates back to Urban Renewal days of Cameron Hill from BlueCross for $10 million.

Latest Headlines
Mark Wiedmer: Mocs And Gators Share Championship DNA
Mark Wiedmer: Mocs And Gators Share Championship DNA
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2025
NIT Brings Multi-Million Dollar Value To The University Of Tennessee At Chattanooga
NIT Brings Multi-Million Dollar Value To The University Of Tennessee At Chattanooga
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2025
Lee's Nall, Louis-Dumond Sweep GSC Weekly Honors
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2025
Lee's Render Named GSC Freshman Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2025
Mocs Beach Volleyball Heads To Blazer Beach Bash
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2025
CSLA Softball Overpowers Copper Basin, 13-3
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/10/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AVANT,CLINT ... more

Collegedale Making Airport Improvements
  • 4/9/2025

The Collegedale Commissioners and many individuals that use the Collegedale airport believe that the improvements that have been made during the past year and which are continuing to be made ... more

Blackburn, Hagerty Introduce Bill To Require Tennessee Valley Authority Salary Disclosure
  • 4/9/2025

Senator Marsha Blackburn released the following statement after introducing the TVA Salary Transparency Act with Senator Bill Hagerty. The bill would ensure proper oversight of the Tennessee ... more

Breaking News
Former Walker County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pleads Guilty To Theft
Former Walker County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pleads Guilty To Theft
  • 4/9/2025
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Police Dealing With Parking, Speeding Issues
  • 4/9/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/9/2025
Jenni Berz And Marvene Noel Win In City Runoff Election
  • 4/8/2025
3 "Predators" Caught In North Georgia Online Stings Get Prison Terms
3 "Predators" Caught In North Georgia Online Stings Get Prison Terms
  • 4/8/2025
Opinion
The New Tyner High Is Top Of The Line
  • 4/8/2025
Activate Hamilton, Y'all Are Awesome
  • 4/6/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Targets Immigrant Students / Poll Tax Repeal?
  • 4/10/2025
The Latest Education Legislation: Positives And Negatives
  • 4/10/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Bill Prohibits Cities From Participating In Guaranteed Income Programs
  • 4/9/2025
Sports
Lookouts Power Up a 6-2 Win Over Birmingham
  • 4/10/2025
Randy Smith: Mocs And Karma
Randy Smith: Mocs And Karma
  • 4/10/2025
Lookouts Lose Home Opener To Barons 6-3
  • 4/9/2025
Tennessee, Georgia Tech Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series
  • 4/10/2025
NIT Brings Multi-Million Dollar Value To The University Of Tennessee At Chattanooga
NIT Brings Multi-Million Dollar Value To The University Of Tennessee At Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Multi-Accomplished McCallie Graduate Turner Howard Contemplating Next Chapter
John Shearer: Multi-Accomplished McCallie Graduate Turner Howard Contemplating Next Chapter
  • 4/10/2025
Sportsbarn Announces Opening Of 1st Dedicated Indoor Pickleball Facility In Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Man/Woman’s Best Friend
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Man/Woman’s Best Friend
  • 4/9/2025
Junior Ranger Day Civil War Miniature Painting Class, Other Programs Offered April 19
Junior Ranger Day Civil War Miniature Painting Class, Other Programs Offered April 19
  • 4/10/2025
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Encourages Community To Take Advantage Of VITA Services As Tax Day Approaches
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Encourages Community To Take Advantage Of VITA Services As Tax Day Approaches
  • 4/10/2025
Entertainment
CSO Closes The 24-25 Season With Grand Finale Featuring Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
  • 4/8/2025
Ringgold Playhouse To Open Award-Winning Play ‘Proof’ Thursday
Ringgold Playhouse To Open Award-Winning Play ‘Proof’ Thursday
  • 4/8/2025
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Te Deum April 25
  • 4/7/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform April 16
  • 4/9/2025
Opinion
The New Tyner High Is Top Of The Line
  • 4/8/2025
Activate Hamilton, Y'all Are Awesome
  • 4/6/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Targets Immigrant Students / Poll Tax Repeal?
  • 4/10/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Buffalo Rock’s Full-Line Vending Operations
  • 4/7/2025
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Business
Thompson Truck Group Acquires Lee-Smith, Inc.
  • 4/9/2025
GOGO Charters Prepares Daily Service In 2 Regions
  • 4/8/2025
Fenix24 Hires Industry Veteran Edwin Covert As Vice President Of Advisory Services
  • 4/8/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Fair Housing - A Promise We Must Keep
  • 4/10/2025
Large New Residential Building Planned On Spring Street In North Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 3-9
  • 4/10/2025
Student Scene
UTC Earns Top 10 National Recognition For Military Student Support
UTC Earns Top 10 National Recognition For Military Student Support
  • 4/8/2025
Cleveland State Celebrates Community College Month
Cleveland State Celebrates Community College Month
  • 4/8/2025
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
  • 4/8/2025
Living Well
United Way Names Marie Webb And Jay Dale As Campaign Co-Chairs
United Way Names Marie Webb And Jay Dale As Campaign Co-Chairs
  • 4/10/2025
CNP Of Haiti To Host Annual “Heart For Haiti” Benefit April 10
  • 4/8/2025
Whitfield Commons Gets Beautification Grant
Whitfield Commons Gets Beautification Grant
  • 4/7/2025
Memories
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
  • 4/3/2025
Rep. Greg Martin Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 4/2/2025
Outdoors
Boulderfest 2025: Churn-And-Burning Into 1st Place
  • 4/10/2025
EPB, City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding To Give Away Free Trees Beginning April 12
  • 4/10/2025
TWRA Assessing Potential Wildlife Impacts From Changes To Cherokee Dam Aeration System
  • 4/9/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Church
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 4/9/2025
"I Did It My Way" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
  • 4/8/2025
Obituaries
Lorraine Waller
Lorraine Waller
  • 4/10/2025
Wilson Edward Meadows, Jr.
  • 4/10/2025
Wanda Edwina McCollum
Wanda Edwina McCollum
  • 4/10/2025
Government
Hamilton County Recovery Court Planning Move To Hickory Valley Road
  • 4/10/2025
Dalton Earns Community Literacy Award
  • 4/8/2025
Customer Finds Dead Mouse In Her Drink - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/10/2025